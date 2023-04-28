Work is underway on the roof at the Douglas Library of Hebron, but library service are still available to residents, at least for now.
Fencing is up around the exterior of the building, located at 22 Main Street/Route 66, but covered walkways lead from the lots into the building for patrons.
The traffic pattern into the library lot has been temporarily changed to one-way, with the entrance on Main Street/Route 66, but the exit behind the library onto Church Street/Route 85.
Funds for the re-roofing were set aside in the 2021-22 budget, and townspeople accepted a grant cover a portion of the costs from the Connecticut State Library just over a year ago, agreeing to appropriate $85,000 from capital improvements for the municipal share.
Library staff plan to keep the library open during construction. For more information on accessing library services, call the main desk at 860.228.9312.