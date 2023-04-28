Hebron Old Town Hall PHOTO 2/11/23

The Old Hebron Town Hall. 

 Traci Hastings | Staff

Work is underway on the roof at the Douglas Library of Hebron, but library service are still available to residents, at least for now.

Fencing is up around the exterior of the building, located at 22 Main Street/Route 66, but covered walkways lead from the lots into the building for patrons.

