The annual concert benefitting Andover Hebron Marlborough Youth and Family Services will this year feature the oldest a capella group in the country.
The Yale Whiffenpoofs, established in 1909 at Yale University in New Haven, will perform at AHM’s Spring Concert and Auction scheduled for May 20, with tickets on sale now.
The annual event, which features different performers each year, has sold out in the past.
The nationally known a capella group combine songs with humor and consist of members of the senior class who must audition for the chance to perform for the year.
Tickets for the AHM concert cost $45 per person, but for those who cannot attend in person, or who cannot reserve a seat in advance, tickets will also be available for an online livestream option at $25.
Tickets are only available online in advance and cannot be purchased at the door.
Proceeds will benefit the many programs available to families from Andover, Columbia, Hebron and Marlborough, including early childhood development programs, teen and senior citizen partnerships, mentoring, counseling, juvenile justice, substance abuse prevention and more.
During intermission, a live auction of donated goods and services will be held and desserts donated by local restaurants will be served.
The concert and auction will take place at the youth service bureau’s Performing Arts Hall, located at 25 Pendleton Drive in Hebron.
For more information, or to purchase tickets for in-person or livestreaming, go online to ahmyouth.org.