Andover Hebron Marlborough Youth Services presents a youth theater program this spring in collaboration with Playhouse Theatre Academy.
This production will be “Storyville,” a one-act play that incorporate characters from several fairy tables and fables. All students who audition will receive a role.
The cost to participate in the youth theater program is based on age. The fee for kindergarten, first graders and second graders is $80 per student; the cost for third through 12th graders is $130 per student.
Rehearsals will take place on April 17, April 24, May 1, May 8, May 15, May 22, and June 5. Kindergarten, first graders and second graders will rehearse from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.; and third through twelfth grade students will have rehearsals from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. In addition, there will be two technical rehearsals, one on June 12 and one one June 13, both held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the final dress rehearsal will take place June 14 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The performance will be held June 14 as well, at 6 p.m.
