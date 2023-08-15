COLUMBIA — This year’s 4th Annual Swim for Soup on Saturday morning was successful in more ways than one.
COLUMBIA — This year’s 4th Annual Swim for Soup on Saturday morning was successful in more ways than one.
Columbia resident James Young earned a personal record for swimming the four-mile perimeter of Columbia Lake in about two hours and 50 minutes.
This year’s fundraiser has also greatly exceeded last year’s total of $3,500, as approximately $9,000 had been raised as of Monday morning.
As someone who frequently swims in Columbia Lake, Young started the Swim for Soup fundraiser to put his love of swimming to a cause.
The money from the fundraiser benefits the Town of Columbia Food Bank and also goes towards helping Columbia families who need help heating their homes.
The conditions for this year’s fundraiser were ideal, according to Young.
“The whole lake was like a mirror,” he said. “It was just beautiful. There was no wind, no choppiness, so it made for a much easier swim… It was a beautiful morning. It warmed up really quickly.”
Unlike previous years, Young had another person swim the perimeter of Columbia Lake with him, as Drew Lyman, a Columbia resident who Young coached in soccer, joined him.
“He actually pushed me a little bit,” Young said in regards to swimming the lake with Lyman.
Not only did Young and Lyman push each other to swim the perimeter of the lake, but they also had a large crowd on hand, as those who lived around the lake cheered them on.
“50 to 100 people were probably out there altogether,” Young said.
The crowd rang bells and blew whistles and held up signs saying “Go James” in support of Young.
Surprisingly, Young does not prepare for Swim for Soup by swimming the perimeter of Columbia Lake in advance of the event.
“I just get in there and I have stamina and I just keep going around there and I don’t stop,” he said.
Those interested in contributing to the Swim for Soup fundraiser can contribute on the cause’s gofundme page through Monday, Aug. 21. The page can be found by typing “4TH ANNUAL SWIM FOR SOUP” into the search bar on gofundme.com.
However, there is no deadline to donate money to Young’s cause through the Town of Columbia. Checks can be made out to the Town of Columbia at Columbia Town Hall, 323 Route 87, Columbia, CT 06237.
The Town of Columbia Food Bank is also accepting canned goods for the Swim for Soup event.
Canned goods can be brought to the Beckish Senior Center, which is located at 188 Route 66 in Columbia. Food donations can be dropped off during regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.