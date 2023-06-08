Smoke in the Air in Manchester

Smoke in the air on Pine Street in Manchester Thursday morning. The smoke in the sky caused the CIAC to postpone their state tournament games on Wednesday.

 Connor Linskey

It is typical for sporting events to be postponed in Connecticut due to rain, however Wednesday’s schedule of state tournament games were moved for a different reason.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference postponed Wednesday’s state tournament games due to air quality concerns. None of the school’s in the Chronicle’s coverage area were affected by the postponements.