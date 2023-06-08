It is typical for sporting events to be postponed in Connecticut due to rain, however Wednesday’s schedule of state tournament games were moved for a different reason.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference postponed Wednesday’s state tournament games due to air quality concerns. None of the school’s in the Chronicle’s coverage area were affected by the postponements.
The air quality concerns were caused by the spread of smoke from wildfires in Canada.
John Holt, director of media relations for the CIAC, said in an email blast that the majority of Wednesday afternoon’s contests were for boys and girls lacrosse, a high-intensity aerobic sport.
The boys and girls tennis individual invitational tournaments at Wesleyan University were also postponed for consistency of the CIAC’s member schools’ after-school plans.
The CIAC announced Wednesday morning that the postponed games would be played on Thursday.
“Graduations and the uncertain air quality forecast are challenges in rescheduling games at this time,” Holt said on Wednesday morning. “However, the CIAC is working to provide the best experience possible for its student-athletes.”
In light of the boys and girls lacrosse state semifinals being postponed, the CIAC decided to release the baseball and softball championship game schedules on Wednesday rather than Thursday.
Coventry will start things off by taking on Haddam-Killingworth at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in the championship game for the Class S baseball tournament.
Then, Staples of Westport will play Fairfield Warde in the Class LL baseball title game on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
Nonnewaug of Woodbury will take on Wolcott for the Class M baseball title at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, with Brookfield’s Class L matchup with Guilford at 7:00 p.m. Saturday rounding out the lineup for championship baseball games.
All of the state championship baseball games will be played at Palmer Field in Middletown.
In softball championship game action, Masuk of Monroe will take on Jonathan Law for the Class L title at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Woodland Regional of Beacon Falls will play Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden in the Class M championship softball game at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Coventry and Cromwell will meet in the Class S championship softball game, which will be played at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, with the Class LL championship game between Southington and Fairfield Ludlowe at 7:00 p.m. that day rounding out the schedule of championship softball games.
All championship softball games will be played at Burrill Family Field on the campus of UConn Storrs.