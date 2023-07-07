With summer in full swing, so are the seasons for local American Legion 19U baseball teams.
The Willimantic team, which draws players from the towns of Windham, Mansfield, Columbia, Chaplin, Scotland, Hampton and Coventry sat in second place in the Zone 6 standings as of Friday afternoon. At that time, Willimantic had a record of 8-2 in zone play (0-2 in non-zone play) and sat only half a game back of Waterford in the standings.
Their current position in the standings bodes well, as early in the season, Willimantic 19U Head Coach Ken Valliere noted that Waterford is one of the best teams in the state.
“Waterford is one of the best teams in the state, not just in Zone 6,” he said following his team’s game against Waterford on June 15.
Valliere noted that Waterford is a strong team, as they have several players on their roster that just completed their freshman season of college baseball.
The other teams in Zone 6 are Norwich, Danielson, Tri-Town and Moosup.
As of Friday afternoon, the Northeast 19U team, which draws players from Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford and Union, had a 7-7-1 record in zone play (0-0 in non-zone play) and sat in fourth place out of seven teams in the American division of the Zone 3 standings.
At that time, they trailed Middletown, Ellington and Simsbury in that order and found themselves ahead of Bristol, South Windsor and Tri-County.
The Northeast 19U team has been led on offense by Jared Wilhelm, who as of Friday afternoon, was batting .449. At that time, in 15 games he was 22-59 with one home run and 13 runs batted in.
Joseph Keane and Ryan Duffy were also swinging hot bats for Northeast, batting .396 and .333 respectively as of Friday afternoon.
Northeast’s Matthew Haggerty has had a successful season on the mound thus far. As of Friday afternoon, he had a 2.31 ERA in 27.1 innings pitched.
Attley Stevens and Wilhelm have also turned in solid efforts on the mound this season, pitching to ERAs of 3.15.
With a record of 7-9 in zone play (4-0 in non-zone play) as of Friday afternoon, Tri-County, which draws players from Andover, Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Lebanon and Marlborough found themselves in last place in the American division of Zone 3.
Tri-County has been led on offense by Luke Pennella, who was batting .364 in 15 games played as of Friday.
James Quinn and Ben Darrow have been solid on the mound for Tri-County, pitching to ERAs of 2.97 and 3.85 respectively.
The other division in Zone 3 is the National division, which is made up of West Hartford, Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland, Enfield, NCL Windsor Locks/Windsor, Torrington, East Hartford/Manchester and Glastonbury.
At press time, Tri-County 19U Head Coach Len Lampugnale had not yet returned The Chronicle’s request for comment.