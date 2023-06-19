Loretta Svedarsky in the batter's box

Loretta Svedarsky stands in the batter’s box for the Lyman softball team. Svedarsky was one of five Bulldog softball players named to the ECC Division IV 1st softball team.

 Emily Sciglimpaglia-Vigue

Several area high school athletes excelled on the tennis courts as well as the baseball and softball fields this spring en route to being named Eastern Connecticut Conference All Stars.

Kaymi Delgado and Sophia Casoni of Windham High School were both named to the ECC’s Division III 1st team for girls’ tennis.