Several area high school athletes excelled on the tennis courts as well as the baseball and softball fields this spring en route to being named Eastern Connecticut Conference All Stars.
Kaymi Delgado and Sophia Casoni of Windham High School were both named to the ECC’s Division III 1st team for girls’ tennis.
Windham tennis’ Karla Negron took home the scholar-athlete award and Naisha Rios earned the sportsmanship award.
Lyman Memorial High School’s Amelia Wentworth and Aria Nowosad were both named to the ECC’s Division II 1st team for girls’ tennis. Nina Gardella was an honorable mention.
Nowosad also earned the scholar-athlete award and Gardella earned the sportsmanship award.
In boys’ tennis, Lyman’s Ryan Miller made the ECC’s Division III 1st team. Bulldog boys’ tennis players Maxwell Ponte and Blake Susman took home the scholar-athlete and sportsmanship awards respectively.
The Lyman Memorial softball team was well represented on the ECC’s Division IV 1st softball team, with five of the 11 players named to the team representing the Bulldogs this past spring.
Lyman pitcher Kassidy LaTour was named to the team, as was catcher Rylee Benway and infielder Loretta Svedarsky. Lena-Maria Byers and Kelsey Dunnack were also named to the 1st team as outfielders.
Natani Spears, who plays first base on the Lyman varsity softball team, was named an ECC Division IV honorable mention in softball.
Svedarsky also received the ECC’s Softball Division IV scholar-athlete award and her teammate Hannah Gendron earned the league’s sportsmanship award.
Lyman’s Head Softball Coach Ron Vigue was happy to see his players recognized for their efforts. His team went undefeated in Division IV regular season conference play.
“I think it’s great recognition for our girls,” he said.
Windham pitcher Analise Escarraman was named to the ECC’s Division III softball 1st team.
Escarraman also earned the scholar-athlete award for Division III and her teammate Jeisabel Vazquez earned the division’s sportsmanship award.
Lyman Memorial was once again well-represented on the ECC Division IV 1st baseball team.
Lyman pitcher Ben Darrow and infielder Michael Incontro made the team as well as outfielder Jeremiah Bobbi, utility man Jared Russo and designated hitter Alex Ortiz.
Bulldog pitcher Dominic Pontbriant was named an ECC baseball Division IV honorable mention.
Lyman baseball’s Hunter Sanchez earned the division’s scholarship award and his teammate Nathan Cone took home the league’s sportsmanship award.
Windham’s Jack Valliere was named to the ECC baseball Division II first team. His teammate Chris Brito was named an honorable mention.
Windham baseball’s Jack Jenkins earned the scholar-athlete award and Victor Mejia was recognized with the sportsmanship award.