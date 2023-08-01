After a season full of fierce competition, several area American Legion baseball teams fell in the state tournament this past week.
After defeating Torrington and losing to South Windsor, the Tri-County 13U team, whose program draws players from Andover, Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Lebanon and Marlborough, beat Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Portland 9-1 on Wednesday before defeating Glastonbury 6-4 on Friday.
One win away from a berth in the state championship game, Tri-County 13U took on Cranston Saturday, losing to them 4-2, subsequently eliminating Tri-County from the tournament.
The Northeast 13U team, whose program draws players from Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford and Union, also made some noise in the state tournament.
After losing their first round game against South Windsor on July 22, Northeast defeated Torrington 9-6 to set up a matchup against Cranston last Wednesday.
Cranston ultimately defeated Northeast 13U by a score of 13-0 to eliminate them from further contention.
Northeast General Manager Bennett Kleinberg was impressed with how the 13U team improved on defense throughout the season.
“It really showed in the postseason, being able to make a good tournament run,” he said regarding the team’s improvement in the field. “I was really impressed with that aspect of their development.”
Glastonbury ultimately won the 13U state tournament on Saturday, defeating Cranston by a score of 6-3.
Cole Fletcher of Glastonbury was named MVP of the 13U tournament, with his teammate Brandon Azemi being named the tournament’s most outstanding hitter. Dom Andrade of Cranston was named the most outstanding pitcher of the 13U tournament.
In the 15U “A” Sectional Tournament, Northeast defeated Milford 2-0 in their first game last Saturday before dropping games to West Hartford American and East Hartford/Manchester this past week en route to being eliminated from the tournament.
Though the team fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the state championship, Kleinberg believes they have the talent to achieve that goal next season.
“That’s a really talented team and they’ll be back next year to challenge for the championship again,” he said.
West Hartford’s Jeff Niman and Cole Keegan were named 15U tournament MVP and outstanding hitter, respectively. Glastonbury’s Paul DiSanto was named outstanding pitcher of the 15U tournament.
At the 17U level, Tri-County successfully navigated the 17U Northern Division Bracket state tournament.
In the first round of the Super Regionals last Monday, Tri-County 17U lost to West Hartford 6-4. Following that defeat, Tri-County beat South Windsor 5-1 last Wednesday before being eliminated from the tournament on Friday.
By playing hard, both the Tri-County 13U and 17U squads fulfilled the prediction Tri-County General Manager Len Lampugnale made two weeks ago.
“They will continue to strive to do their best,” he said.
Naugatuck ultimately won the 17U state tournament, besting Danbury by a score of 2-0 in the championship game on Sunday.
Naugatuck’s Kevin Casteri was named tournament MVP, with his teammate JoJo Guzman being named the tournament’s most outstanding hitter. Danbury’s Teagan Beames was named the tournament’s most outstanding pitcher.