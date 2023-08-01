Jared Wilhelm slides into third base

Jared Wilhelm slides into third base for the Northeast 19U American Legion baseball team in their game against Enfield on June 26. The Northeast program’s 13U and 15U squads were eliminated from their respective state tournaments this past week.

 Connor Linskey

After a season full of fierce competition, several area American Legion baseball teams fell in the state tournament this past week.

After defeating Torrington and losing to South Windsor, the Tri-County 13U team, whose program draws players from Andover, Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Lebanon and Marlborough, beat Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Portland 9-1 on Wednesday before defeating Glastonbury 6-4 on Friday.