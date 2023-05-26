The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference tournament brackets have been set and area high school teams are hoping to make a deep run this spring.
Coventry (15-5) and Lyman Memorial (13-7) will play in the Class S baseball tournament. Coventry will take on Kolbe Cathedral (7-13) in the first round on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Coventry High School.
If Coventry beats Kolbe Cathedral, they will play the winner of the North Branford (12-8) and Griswold (11-9) game at home on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Lyman Memorial will open tournament play against Sport and Medical Sciences Academy (8-12) at home on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.
If Lyman advances, they will play the winner of Plainfield (14-6) and Montville (7-13) Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at a site to be determined by the highest seed.
In the Class M baseball tournament, Windham Tech (13-7) will host Sheehan (11-9) at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. From there, Windham Tech will meet the winner of Nonnewaug (17-3) and Wolcott Tech (9-11) 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the higher seed’s home field.
E.O. Smith (9-11) will compete in the first round of the Class L baseball tournament against Middletown (14-6) at Palmer Field in Middletown. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
If E.O. advances, they will play on the road against the winner of Avon (13-7) and Wethersfield (10-10) at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
RHAM (12-8) also qualified for the Class L baseball tournament and will play North Haven (12-8) at the North Haven Athletic Complex at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. If they win, RHAM will take on either East Lyme (17-3) or Ellis Tech (8-12) at 3:30 p.m. in the second round Wednesday.
The Norwich Tech-Windham Tech boys lacrosse co-op (6-8) was scheduled to play Fitch (9-7) in the Class M boys lacrosse tournament on Friday. The winner of that game will take on Guilford on the road Wednesday in the first round of the tournament. That contest is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
In the Class M girls tournament, RHAM (9-7-0) was slated to play Foran (14-2-0) on Friday. If they win that game, they will take on top-seeded East Lyme (15-1-0) on the road Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
The E.O. Smith girls lacrosse team (7-9-0) were scheduled to play Southington (15-1-0) in the qualifying round of the Class L tournament on Friday. The winner of that game will play Cheshire (13-3) on the road Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
In the Class S softball tournament, 19-1 Coventry received a first round bye and will play the winner of St. Paul (12-8) and St. Bernard (11-8) at home on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
Coventry Varsity Softball Coach Jeff LaHouse said that the key for his team to make a deep run in the state tournament is for them to stay grounded.
“You have to limit your mistakes,” he said. “Do the right things at the plate and not help the pitchers out by chasing anything outside of the zone.”
In the first round of the Class S softball tournament, Windham Tech (14-6) will play Stafford (9-11) at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Connecticut State University’s Mansfield Outdoor Athletic Complex. If Windham Tech wins that game, they will play the winner of Holy Cross (15-5) and Wright Tech (8-12) at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the higher seed.
The Parish Hill softball team (15-5) will play the winner of Ellis Tech (14-6) and Housatonic (9-9) at 4:00 p.m. at home Wednesday in the second round of the Class S Tournament.
Lyman Memorial received a bye in the first round and will take on the winner of Cromwell (13-7) and Hale Ray (9-8) at home on Wednesday in Class S softball tournament action. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
Lyman Head Varsity Softball Coach Ron Vigue said that his team will have its hands full on Wednesday, specifically if they play Cromwell.
“Cromwell is really, really good,” he said. “They played a really tough schedule.”
In Class M softball tournament action, RHAM (11-9) will play Stonington (15-5) on the road at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. If RHAM gets past Stonington, they will play the winner of Tolland (15-4) and Lauralton (10-10) at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at a site to be determined.
In Class LL softball, E.O. Smith (12-8) will play Wilton (11-9) at home Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The winner of that game will take on undefeated Southington (20-0) in the second round on Wednesday at Southington at 4:00 p.m.
The Lyman Memorial girls tennis team (7-7) was scheduled to play Litchfield (16-2) on Friday in the first round of the Class S tournament. The winner of that game will play the winner of Holy Cross (15-3) and Ansonia (8-8) on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at a site to be determined.
In the Class S tournament, the Coventry girls tennis team (12-1) was scheduled to play the winner of the East Catholic (9-10) and Old Saybrook (6-8) qualifying round game on Saturday. The winner of that game will play either Morgan (11-3) or Shepaug (9-8) at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the highest seed.
The RHAM girls varsity tennis team (12-5) was scheduled to play Mercy (8-10) in the qualifying round of the Class M tournament on Friday. The winner of that game was slated to play Woodland (13-3) on Saturday and the winner of Weston (14-2) and Sacred Heart Academy (12-6) at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be determined.
In Class L tennis action, E.O. Smith (11-8) was scheduled to play St. Joseph (8-9) in the qualifying round on Friday. The winner of that game will play Avon (15-1) on Saturday and the winner of South Windsor (13-4) and Joel Barlow (9-5) at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at a site to be determined.
As of Friday afternoon, the boys and girls track and field and golf tournament brackets had yet to be announced.