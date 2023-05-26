Lena-Maria Byers takes a swing

Lena-Maria Byers takes a swing for the Lyman Memorial softball team. The team will play its first state tournament contest on Wednesday.

 Emily Sciglimpaglia-Vigue

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference tournament brackets have been set and area high school teams are hoping to make a deep run this spring.

Coventry (15-5) and Lyman Memorial (13-7) will play in the Class S baseball tournament. Coventry will take on Kolbe Cathedral (7-13) in the first round on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Coventry High School.