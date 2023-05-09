Elvin Alonso batting and Jack Valliere on-deck

Windham’s Elvin Alonso batting and Jack Valliere on-deck during Tuesday’s game against Bacon Academy.

 Connor Linskey

COLCHESTER — The Bacon Academy bench yelled “Steven Smash” as they greeted second baseman Steven Laliberte at home plate after he rounded the bases following his two-run home run in the third inning of Tuesday’s home game against Windham High School.

And indeed, Steven as well as the rest of the Bacon Academy varsity baseball team did a whole lot of smashing on Tuesday, as they pounded 10 hits and scored nine runs en route to a 9-3 victory over Windham. 