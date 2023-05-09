COLCHESTER — The Bacon Academy bench yelled “Steven Smash” as they greeted second baseman Steven Laliberte at home plate after he rounded the bases following his two-run home run in the third inning of Tuesday’s home game against Windham High School.
And indeed, Steven as well as the rest of the Bacon Academy varsity baseball team did a whole lot of smashing on Tuesday, as they pounded 10 hits and scored nine runs en route to a 9-3 victory over Windham.
Bacon drew first blood in the bottom of the second inning, scoring two runs before Laliberte delivered a booming home run into the trees in left field in the third inning to give Bacon a 4-0 lead.
After Bacon added a run in the bottom of the fourth inning to increase their lead to five, Windham was able to get on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning, as Victor Mejia scored on a fielder’s choice.
Bacon was able to build a comfortable lead in the bottom of the sixth inning by scoring four runs to make it a 9-1 game going into Windham’s last at bat.
In the top of the seventh inning, Windham rallied, scoring two runs on Jack Valliere’s single, however it was not enough to mount the comeback, as Windham fell 9-3.
Victor Mejia took the loss for the Whippets, pitching 5.1 innings, giving up seven earned runs, issuing four walks while striking out two. Armani Crespo finished the game for Windham, pitching the last two-thirds of the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bacon’s Jacob Ambrose was credited with the victory, pitching all seven innings of Tuesday’s game.
Mejia said that Bacon’s lineup was difficult because they were able to put the ball in play. He noted that his command needs to be better in his future outings.
“I gotta pitch better. Gotta throw strikes,” he said. “I gotta fix my curveball a little bit… I got my teammates behind me to help me out.”
Windham Head Varsity Baseball Coach Mike Haggerty said that he was impressed with how his team performed on defense in the game against Bacon. When his squad put the ball in play, the Whippets dealt with the stalwart defense of Bacon, with Laliberte specifically making several great plays at second base.
“Everything we hit, they made great plays,” Haggerty said. “Second baseman for Bacon Academy had a great game. He was all over the place.”
Following Tuesday’s loss, Windham falls to 6-9 on the season and Bacon improves to 9-6 and have won their last four games.
Windham was scheduled to play Griswold High School on Wednesday. After that, their next game is on the road against Windham Technical High School Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m.
Next, Bacon is scheduled to take on Norwich Technical High School on the road Saturday. First pitch is slated for 10:00 a.m.