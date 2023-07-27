Scrub Scraps UConn football team photo

Members of the UConn football team pose with Scrub Scraps Founder and President Jared Jones on the last day of their boxing program on July 20.

 Photo courtesy of Scrub Scraps

STORRS — Looking for a way to improve their strength and conditioning during the offseason, the University of Connecticut football team asked Scrub Scraps Founder and President Jared Jones to teach them the fundamentals of boxing.

And after eight one-hour sessions at The Burton Family Football Complex over the past month, members of the team’s offensive and defensive lines felt the physical benefits of boxing and plan to work with Jones in future offseasons.