STORRS — Looking for a way to improve their strength and conditioning during the offseason, the University of Connecticut football team asked Scrub Scraps Founder and President Jared Jones to teach them the fundamentals of boxing.
And after eight one-hour sessions at The Burton Family Football Complex over the past month, members of the team’s offensive and defensive lines felt the physical benefits of boxing and plan to work with Jones in future offseasons.
“They loved it,” Jones, who operates a boxing gym in Coventry, said regarding the players’ reaction to the program. “They said they want to replace their other workouts with boxing.”
While teaching the players the basics of boxing, Jones placed an emphasis on improving their instincts, so they can break quicker off the line of scrimmage once football season begins.
Over the course of the program, freshman defensive lineman Matt Hoffman emerged as a standout.
“He was listening and picking things up…,” Jones said regarding Hoffman. “Every time I walked over with the pads, he had picked up more stuff and was doing it better and better and better.”
Though he greatly enjoyed his time working with the UConn football team and plans to work with them in the future, Jones does not plan on training any other high-profile college teams.
His program primarily helps struggling individuals overcome problems such as addiction and self-harm. Jones feels that those demographics need his help much more than accomplished college athletes.
“I opened my program to focus on people who were already fighting in their lives,” he said. “It’s come to a place where my demographic that I’m working with, it’s suicides, it’s overdoses, it’s all of these really horrible things. To be perfectly honest, if every football team in the nation wanted to put me on a one-week program and pay me $10,000 for the week, I would tell them no. Those DI athletes are not the people who need my help the most.”
However, Jones valued the time he spent with the UConn football program this summer. During their last training session, the team applauded Jones for all that he had done for them.
“They said that we were part of the program and that they want to make us part of the family now,” Jones said.
After working with the UConn football players, he believes their futures look bright.
“Those kids are making it,” Jones said. “They could not make the NFL and they’re still probably going to be alright. All the tools are there. The kids I [usually] work with at the gym, they don’t have the tools to be successful.”