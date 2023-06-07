BERLIN — The Coventry High School varsity baseball team advanced to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference championship game for the Class S Division following their 3-2 win over Valley Regional at Sage Park in Berlin on Tuesday.
In the other semifinal matchup, which was played at the same location, Lyman Memorial lost 4-0 to Haddam-Killingworth, falling one game short of reaching the state title game.
In their win over Valley Regional, Coventry was led by pitcher Evan Menzel, who turned in a solid performance on the mound and earned the win.
Menzel pitched 6.2 innings, allowing two runs, one earned run and two walks while striking out four. He surrendered eight hits but was able to strand many runners on the basepaths to keep his team in the game.
Coventry Head Varsity Baseball Coach Ryan Giberson noted that Menzel does not usually pitch, however he did on Tuesday because he wanted to help the team win in any way possible.
“He’s just a competitor,” Giberson said.
Brandon White recorded the final out for the Patriots to punch their ticket to the state championship game.
On offense, Coventry scored all three of their runs in the first two innings of the game. Standouts for Coventry were Gavin Covell, who went 2-3 with two runs batted in and a run scored as well as Jacob Wojtkowiak, who hit a triple and scored a run.
Valley Regional pitcher Braeden Sparaco turned in a solid performance of his own on the mound, but ultimately took the loss. He pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs, while striking out three and walking two.
Giberson said that he is excited to play for a state championship.
“Our kids have earned it,” he said. “They’ve shown a lot of grit and perseverance and we’re excited to give it a shot.”
In the other semifinal game, Lyman ran into William Gordon, who pitched a gem for Haddam-Killingworth. The southpaw pitched a complete game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
“He was one of the better pitchers we saw all year long, if not the best pitcher…,” said Lyman Head Varsity Baseball Coach Martin Gomez. “He pitched a great game. We couldn’t solve him.”
The Cougars took the lead in the third inning on a 2-RBI double by Dylan Coon and added to their lead in the fifth on a two-run single by Jackson Pray.
Alex Ortiz took the loss on the mound for Lyman. He also got the lone hit for the Bulldogs.
Between the regular season and state tournament, Lyman had a 16-8 record this season. Gomez said that he was proud of his team for their performance this year.
“We started out slow. We hung together,” he said. “We won a lot of ball games and we made a great run in the state tournament, which we thought we were capable of. We came up short.”
Coventry and Haddam-Killingworth will now play in the Class S state championship game on Friday at Haddam-Killingworth. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.