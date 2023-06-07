Martin Gomez speaks to his team

Lyman Memorial Head Varsity Baseball Coach Martin Gomez talks to his team after their loss to Haddam-Killingworth in the semifinal of the state tournament on Tuesday night. Between regular season and state tournament play, Lyman finished with a 16-8 record this season.

 Connor Linskey

BERLIN — The Coventry High School varsity baseball team advanced to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference championship game for the Class S Division following their 3-2 win over Valley Regional at Sage Park in Berlin on Tuesday.

In the other semifinal matchup, which was played at the same location, Lyman Memorial lost 4-0 to Haddam-Killingworth, falling one game short of reaching the state title game.