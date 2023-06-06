Elizabeth Mitchell pitching against Holy Cross

Elizabeth Mitchell delivers a pitch for the Coventry High School varsity softball team in their game against Holy Cross on Saturday. Mitchell pitched a complete game shutout on Monday to lead her team to the state championship game.

 Connor Linskey

MERIDEN — The Coventry High School varsity softball team defeated Shepaug Valley High School 2-0 at the Dunn Sports Complex in Meriden on Monday to punch their ticket to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S championship game.

The Patriots won the game on the back of another dominant pitching performance by Elizabeth Mitchell. She pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out nine.