MERIDEN — The Coventry High School varsity softball team defeated Shepaug Valley High School 2-0 at the Dunn Sports Complex in Meriden on Monday to punch their ticket to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S championship game.
The Patriots won the game on the back of another dominant pitching performance by Elizabeth Mitchell. She pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Coventry scored one run in the first inning and added to their lead with an RBI single in the fourth by Lily Rand, which was more than enough for Mitchell on the mound.
In addition to pitching a complete game, Mitchell helped her own cause by scoring a run on Rand’s single.
Following their win over Shepaug Valley on Monday, the Patriots boast a record of 22-1 this season, which includes both their regular season and state tournament records.
The team’s only loss in those games was an 11-6 loss to Norwich Free Academy on May 17, a school with a significantly higher enrollment than Coventry.
Coventry Head Varsity Softball Coach Jeff LaHouse said that he knew his team would be strong this season, so he had them play a more challenging regular season schedule in preparation for the state tournament.
Among Coventry’s wins this season were victories over Class LL Middletown and Class L Woodstock Academy.
Not only is Coventry 22-1 on the season, but so is Mitchell.
“Elizabeth is phenomenal,” LaHouse said in regards to his pitcher after their game against Somers on May 5.
A key to the Patriots’ success this season has been the play of catcher Remington Casida. She has caught Mitchell a lot over the years and has become adept at calling her games.
“I think Remy’s the best catcher in the conference,” LaHouse said following the team’s win over Somers on May 5.
Coventry will now take on Cromwell in the state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at Burrill Family Field on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus. As of Tuesday morning, a start time had yet to be announced for that game.
Cromwell comes into the championship game with a combined regular season and state tournament record of 17-7.
Cromwell defeated Hale-Ray 10-1 in the first round and Lyman Memorial 7-0 in the second round. After that, they beat Notre Dame of Fairfield 2-0 in the quarterfinals and North Branford 9-0 in the semifinals to set up a championship game matchup with Coventry.