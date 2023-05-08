Austin Jonas

Austin Jonas takes a practice swing on-deck in Coventry’s game against Suffield High School on April 19. Jonas had the game-winning hit in Coventry’s win over RHAM High School on Saturday. 

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — The Class S Coventry High School varsity baseball team knocked off Class L RHAM High School in an extra innings home win Saturday. 

Class S is made up of the smallest schools in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), while Class L is comprised of the second largest schools in the CIAC, behind those in the Class LL Division. 