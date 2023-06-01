Danielle Houle pitching

Danielle Houle delivers a pitch for the Parish Hill High School varsity softball team in their game against Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Wednesday.

 Connor Linskey

Several area teams competed in the second round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S Softball Tournament Wednesday, with Coventry High School moving on and Parish Hill High School and Lyman Memorial seeing their seasons come to an end.

Coventry was able to pull out an extra innings win by defeating St. Paul Catholic High School 3-2 in eight innings.