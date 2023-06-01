Several area teams competed in the second round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S Softball Tournament Wednesday, with Coventry High School moving on and Parish Hill High School and Lyman Memorial seeing their seasons come to an end.
Coventry was able to pull out an extra innings win by defeating St. Paul Catholic High School 3-2 in eight innings.
“It was a battle of pitchers with Mitchell striking out 12 and Kozlak striking out 11,” said Coventry Varsity Softball Head Coach Jeff LaHouse.
With Coventry trailing 2-1, Julia Boya scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the following inning, Boya came up clutch again. With the bases loaded with two outs and a full count, she drove the next pitch to the left field fence for the walk-off win.
For Coventry, Lindsey Harrington had two hits in the win and Brooke Blouin had one hit and an RBI.
Coventry’s Elizabeth Mitchell was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out 12.
St. Paul’s Lauren Kozlak was credited with the loss. She allowed five hits, three walks and struck out 11.
Following Wednesday’s win, Coventry advanced to the quarterfinal of the state tournament, where they will play Holy Cross High School of Waterbury at home on Friday. As of Thursday morning, the start time of the quarterfinal had yet to be announced.
After a successful regular season which saw Parish Hill go 15-5, the Pirates lost in their second round matchup with Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Wednesday by a score of 30-2 in five innings.
Housatonic’s impressive offensive performance included two innings in which the team scored double digit runs.
“They hit the ball well from 1-9,” said Parish Hill Varsity Softball Head Coach Tom Black. “It’s hard to compete with that, when they can all hit and field everything.”
Though the team lost on Wednesday, Black said they showed tremendous improvement compared to where they were at the beginning of the season. Danielle Houle, who pitched in Wednesday’s game, had never pitched prior to this season and had made tremendous strides on the mound by the end of this year. Black added that the Pirates also improved substantially in the field.
“They improved so much from the first scrimmage to the last game,” Black said in regards to his team’s improvement this season. “If you had seen us in our scrimmages, you would not have believed that this was the same team.”
Following a regular season in which Lyman went 17-3, the Bulldogs received a first round bye in the state tournament. They were dealt Cromwell High School in the second round, falling to them 7-0 on Wednesday.
After falling to Stonington High School in the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II championship game last Thursday, Lyman Head Varsity Softball Coach Ron Vigue said that Cromwell would be a formidable opponent.
“Cromwell is really, really good,” he said. “They played a really tough schedule.”