MANSFIELD — The Coventry High School varsity baseball team closed their regular season Wednesday with an 11-3 win over E.O. Smith.
Coventry scored two runs in the second inning before their offense erupted for four runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth.
Gavin Covell was 2-3 with three RBIs including a 3-RBI triple to give Coventry the lead for good in the fifth.
For Coventry, Nate Cordner had a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth and Evan Menzel was 2-4 with two runs scored.
Coventry used a number of pitchers to secure the win.
“Coventry used a barrage of pitchers in the victory,” said Coventry Head Varsity Baseball Coach Ryan Giberson. “Brandon White secured the win, throwing two innings of relief.”
Luke Jones was credited as the losing pitcher for E.O. Smith.
Standouts for E.O. Smith on the day included Colin Sheardwright, who was 2-4 with a 2-RBI double and Cole Rogers, who went 3-4 with a run scored.
Coventry ended their regular season with a record of 15-5 and E.O. finished at 9-11.
Coventry was scheduled to play Rockville High School in the semifinals of the North Central Connecticut Conference Tournament Thursday morning.
If Coventry won that game, they were set to play in their conference tournament championship game on Thursday afternoon.
Both Coventry and E.O. Smith have qualified for their respective state tournaments.
Coventry will compete in the Class S Division and E.O. Smith will play in the Class L Tournament.
The tournament field is expected to be published on the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference website (ciacsports.com) soon.
After finishing the 2022 season with a 15-5 record, Coventry secured the No. 6 seed in the state tournament.
After defeating the Academy of Science and Innovation by a convincing 17-0 scoreline in the first round, Coventry ended up exiting the tournament after losing 5-0 to Old Lyme High School in the second round.
Following an 8-12 finish last season, E.O. Smith qualified for the Class L Tournament as the No. 30 seed out of 32 teams.
E.O. lost in the first round of the tournament to Robert E. Fitch High School of Groton by a 5-3 scoreline.
For E.O. to make a deep tournament run, the team needs to continue to swing the bat well, as they have all season, and the Panthers need to make plays behind their pitchers.
“We have struggled with this from day one,” E.O. Smith Head Varsity Baseball Coach Mike Susi said regarding the team’s defense after they committed nine errors against Enfield High School on May 10.