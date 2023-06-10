COVENTRY — Coventry High School went 1-2 in state championship games this weekend, with the varsity baseball team falling to Haddam-Killingworth 6-2 on Friday and the varsity softball team edging Cromwell 3-2 on Saturday to win it all.

Under the lights of Palmer Field in Middletown, the Coventry baseball team got on the scoreboard first, scoring on an unearned run in the top of the first inning.