COVENTRY — Coventry High School went 1-2 in state championship games this weekend, with the varsity baseball team falling to Haddam-Killingworth 6-2 on Friday and the varsity softball team edging Cromwell 3-2 on Saturday to win it all.
Under the lights of Palmer Field in Middletown, the Coventry baseball team got on the scoreboard first, scoring on an unearned run in the top of the first inning.
The Patriots added to their lead in the top of the second, to make it a 2-0 game before Haddam-Killingworth came back with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
The Cougars were led in the second inning by RBIs by Jackson Pray and Luke Mauri. Mauri later scored on an error.
Haddam-Killingworth scored two more runs and were able to silence Coventry’s bats en route to winning the Class S baseball state championship on Friday night.
This marked the Cougars’ first state championship win in baseball as well as the first state championship win for their Head Coach Mark Brookes, who started the baseball program at Haddam-Killingworth in 1977.
Coventry catcher Austin Jonas noted that Haddam-Killingworth outplayed the Patriots on Friday.
“They hit the ball well and made more plays than we did,” he said.
Jonas added that Coventry made five errors in the field, which contributed to the team’s loss.
Between regular season and state tournament play, the Coventry baseball team had a 19-6 record this season.
Jonas is proud of his teammates for all of their hard work in making such a deep state tournament run.
“I’m super proud of all of them,” he said. “We made it so far.”
The day after the Coventry baseball team fell in the state championship game, the Coventry softball team squared off against Cromwell in the Class S state championship at Burrill Family Field on the UConn Storrs campus.
Coventry got into a hole early, as Cromwell scored two runs in the top of the first inning on an RBI groundout as well as an RBI single by Emma Ribera.
Coventry pitcher Elizabeth Mitchell helped her own cause by hitting a triple in the bottom of the second and coming around to score on a ball that got past Cromwell catcher Victoria Wiatrak to make it a 2-1 game.
The score stayed 2-1 for four more innings until the Coventry bats made some noise in the bottom of the sixth inning.
That inning, Julia Boya hit a triple and came around to score on Lindsey Harrington’s inside-the-park home run, which gave Coventry a 3-2 lead. In that moment, Coventry’s fans rejoiced in the ballpark, as they could taste a state championship.
“I was just hoping to do my job, get her [Boya] in and it turned out even better than that,” Harrington said regarding her inside-the-park home run.
In the top of the seventh inning, Mitchell retired the side in order to secure the first softball state championship win in Coventry High School’s history.
Harrington received the championship game’s most valuable player award for her decisive hit in the sixth inning.
Coventry Head Varsity Softball Coach Jeff LaHouse noted that Harrington’s hit was of paramount importance because Cromwell’s pitcher Lily Kenney is difficult to score on.
“By them putting up two quick runs on us, we had to dig deep,” he said. “She’s hard to get one run off of. Lindsey with the timely hit that she had in that spot, with a runner on.”
Between regular season and state tournament play, the Coventry softball team had a record of 23-1 this season, with their sole loss coming to Norwich Free Academy, a school with a significantly higher enrollment than Coventry.
“They all fought to get here. They all did a great job every single game,” LaHouse said regarding his team. “We didn’t get blown out in any games. So here we are, first time winning the state championship ever.”