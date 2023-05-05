COVENTRY — The Coventry High School Varsity baseball team qualified for the state tournament following their 13-3 win over East Granby High School Thursday.
For Coventry, Brandon White picked up the win in relief, allowing two hits, with two strikeouts and no walks.
Ben Nardi took the loss for East Granby.
Jacob Wojtkowiak had a successful day at the plate for Coventry, getting two hits and scoring three runs. Gavin Covell added three hits, an RBI and scored four runs. Evan Menzel was 2-3 with three RBIs.
Adrian Bento hit a two-run home run for East Granby.
The Patriots offense was firing on all cylinders, as they collected 11 hits and reached base on eight errors en route to defeating East Granby via the mercy rule in five innings.
Thursday’s game marked Coventry’s second win in a row.
The Patriots started the season off hot, winning six games in a row against Bolton, Somers, Stafford, Rockville, Windsor Locks and Suffield.
After their hot start, the Patriots faced a setback, losing three straight games against Ellington, East Lyme and Granby Memorial.
Coventry got back in the win column, beating Canton by a convincing 16-5 scoreline last Friday before downing East Granby on Thursday.
With that win, Coventry moves to 8-3 on the season and East Granby falls to 5-6.
With their win over East Granby, Coventry qualifies for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference State Tournament.
In order to qualify for the baseball tournament, a team must win at least 40 percent of their regular season games.
This season, Coventry has 20 regular season games scheduled and by winning eight games, has qualified for the state tournament.
The tournament kicks off on Saturday, May 27, with the finals slated for Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at Palmer Field in Middletown.
Coventry will compete in the Class S Tournament, which is made up of schools with up to 278 male students.
The Coventry High School varsity baseball squad was scheduled to be very busy this weekend, with an away game against Somers on Friday and an 11:00 a.m. home game against RHAM on Saturday.
After that, the Patriots are slated to play Lyman Memorial at home Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
At press time, Ryan Giberson, head coach of the Coventry High School varsity baseball team, had not yet returned the Chronicle’s request for comment.