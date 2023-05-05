Mason Godi

Coventry third baseman Mason Godi takes a practice swing in the Coventry High School varsity baseball team’s home victory against Suffield on April 19. With their win over East Granby on Thursday, Coventry qualified for the state tournament. 

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — The Coventry High School Varsity baseball team qualified for the state tournament following their 13-3 win over East Granby High School Thursday. 

For Coventry, Brandon White picked up the win in relief, allowing two hits, with two strikeouts and no walks. 