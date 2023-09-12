WINDSOR LOCKS — On a hot and muggy Saturday afternoon, the Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman varsity football team was able to get their first game of the season in against Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby before heavy rain and lightning came.
Going into the season, Coventry Head Coach Jimmy Edinger noted that this year’s squad features a group of coachable players that are committed to changing the trajectory of the program, which has struggled in recent years, going 1-9 last season.
Although the team is talented, many players lack varsity experience. Of the 60 players on the roster, nine are seniors and eight are juniors. With that being said, Edinger told The Chronicle prior to the start of the season that his team has a lot of potential.
“We have a lot of size up front on the offensive and defensive lines…,” he said. “These kids are so bought in right off the bat. They want change in terms of how things with this program have been going lately.”
Coventry’s opening game was close into the third quarter, when Coventry’s Jiyzaeah Velasquez had a 60-yard interception for a touchdown.
Philip Parizeau followed up Velazquez’s touchdown by running the ball into the end zone to score a two-point conversion. This made the score 14-8 in favor of Windsor Locks.
However, 8 points is all that Coventry could muster against Windsor Locks.
Throughout the game, Windsor Locks’ defensive line held strong, limiting Coventry’s rushing attack.
Though the team dropped their opening game, Edinger was pleased with his group’s effort.
“Their effort was very, very good,” he said. “They all kept trying to pick each other up. They just kept fighting to the end.”
Edinger noted that his team needs to do better offensively to compete in future contests. Coventry is now 0-1 and Windsor Locks improves to 1-0.
In their next matchup, Coventry will take on the Morgan, Old Saybrook and Westbrook co-op at the Peters Complex, 145 Glenwood Road in Clinton. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Next, Windsor Locks will travel to Coginchaug Regional High School to take on the Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton co-op. That game is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 1:00 p.m.