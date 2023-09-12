Jimmy Edinger coaching

Jimmy Edinger working as an assistant coach with the Coventry co-op football team back in 2019. This season will be Edinger’s first as head coach of the program.

 Photo courtesy of Jimmy Edinger

WINDSOR LOCKS On a hot and muggy Saturday afternoon, the Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman varsity football team was able to get their first game of the season in against Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby before heavy rain and lightning came.

Going into the season, Coventry Head Coach Jimmy Edinger noted that this year’s squad features a group of coachable players that are committed to changing the trajectory of the program, which has struggled in recent years, going 1-9 last season.