Logan Wilson makes a tackle

Coventry’s Logan Wilson (No. 12) makes a tackle in a game last season. Coventry Football Head Coach Jimmy Edinger was pleased with how Wilson played in Saturday’s game against MSW.

 Jamie Kegler

CLINTON — The Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial varsity football team lost to a tough Morgan/Old Saybrook/Westbrook (MSW) squad on the road Friday by a score of 54-0.

“They have a good quarterback, they have good wide receivers, the o-line knows how to pass block well,” Jimmy Edinger, head coach of the Coventry co-op, said regarding MSW. “They’re always difficult to deal with.”