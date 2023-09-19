CLINTON — The Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial varsity football team lost to a tough Morgan/Old Saybrook/Westbrook (MSW) squad on the road Friday by a score of 54-0.
“They have a good quarterback, they have good wide receivers, the o-line knows how to pass block well,” Jimmy Edinger, head coach of the Coventry co-op, said regarding MSW. “They’re always difficult to deal with.”
Despite the score, Edinger noted that his team’s offensive line played much better than they did in their first game, a 32-8 loss to Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby.
That game was close into the third quarter, when Coventry’s Jiyzaeah Velasquez had a 60-yard interception for a touchdown.
Following Velasquez’s touchdown, Philip Parizeau ran the ball into the end zone for a two-point conversion. This made the score 14-8 in favor of Windsor Locks.
However, 8 points is all that Coventry could muster against Locks and they ultimately dropped that contest 32-8.
In addition to the improved play of the offensive line in the game against MSW, Edinger was also pleased with the way cornerbacks Parizeau and Logan Wilson performed.
“He got way, way better from last week to this week,” Edinger said regarding Parizeau’s improvement from the first to the second game.
Overall the Coventry head coach was impressed with his team’s effort against MSW.
“I think they gave a pretty good effort until the end,” Edinger said regarding his team’s performance against MSW. “We got some young guys in there and they worked hard.”
Now Edinger’s squad will turn the page to take on Rockville.
The team is preparing for their next matchup, just like they would for any other opponent.
Edinger said his players continue to work hard in practice, having competitions with one another to see who gets the most playing time against Rockville.
And just like MSW, Rockville boasts a stout team.
“Year after year, they come back and win,” Edinger said. “You might get one year where a team wins when they have a bunch of seniors and they’re really good that year. But Rockville, every single year they’re good. Altogether, coaches, players, established a great culture over there.”
Coventry (0-2) will play Rockville (0-0) on the road Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.