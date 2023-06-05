COVENTRY/NEW LONDON — The Coventry High School and Lyman Memorial varsity baseball teams advanced to the semifinals of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S Baseball Tournament following wins in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Coventry defeated Windsor Locks 6-0 on the back of Ethan Hunt pitching six innings of shutout baseball to earn the victory on the mound. Hunt struck out seven batters and allowed five hits while issuing three walks.
Brandon White pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Coventry to secure the win.
Standouts for Coventry at the plate included Gavin Covell, who went 2-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jacob Wojtkowiak, who went 2-4 with two runs scored.
Coventry Head Varsity Baseball Coach Ryan Giberson said that Evan Menzel’s hit in the fifth inning gave the team some breathing room.
“Evan Menzel had 3 RBIs, including a two-RBI double to break the game open in the fifth,” he said.
Windsor Locks pitcher Austin Hinckley took the complete game loss, allowing six hits, four earned runs, four walks, while striking out three.
Next, Coventry will play Valley Regional High School of Deep River in the semifinal of the state tournament Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Sage Park in Berlin.
The Lyman Memorial baseball team avenged their loss to Saint Bernard in the Eastern Connecticut Conference quarterfinal game by defeating them 1-0 in the quarterfinal of the state tournament on Saturday. The game was played at Mitchell College in New London.
Dominic Pontbriant pitched a complete game for Lyman, earning the win on the mound.
“It was a little nerve-wracking because he had 100 pitches going into the seventh inning and we didn’t think he was going to be able to complete the game because the limit is 110 pitches,” Lyman Head Varsity Baseball Coach Marty Gomez said regarding Pontbriant. “But he retired the seven, eight and nine hitters on ten pitches in the seventh inning to complete the game. It was a really good high school baseball game.”
The lone run in the game came in the top of the seventh inning when Lyman scored on an RBI groundout.
Gomez said that both Lyman and Saint Bernard mildly threatened to score throughout the game. Lyman was able to execute three pickoffs to keep several potential runs from scoring for Saint Bernard.
In the semifinal of the state tournament on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will take on No. 3 seed Haddam-Killingworth (19-4) at Sage Park in Berlin. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
If Coventry or Lyman win Tuesday, they will play in the state championship game, which as of Monday morning was tentatively scheduled for Friday or Saturday at Palmer Field in Middletown. First pitch for the state championship game was also yet to be determined as of Monday morning.
Both Coventry and Lyman have caught fire in the state tournament this year.
After going 15-5 in the regular season, Coventry beat up on Kolbe Cathedral in the first round, defeating them by a score of 16-0.
In the second round, Coventry bested North Branford by a score of 10-2 before their win against Windsor Locks in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Lyman won their first round matchup with Sport and Medical Sciences Academy 8-4, prior to their 7-2 extra innings win over Plainfield in the second round.