Austin Jonas bats for the Coventry High School varsity baseball team in their state quarterfinal matchup against Windsor Locks on Saturday.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY/NEW LONDON — The Coventry High School and Lyman Memorial varsity baseball teams advanced to the semifinals of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S Baseball Tournament following wins in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Coventry defeated Windsor Locks 6-0 on the back of Ethan Hunt pitching six innings of shutout baseball to earn the victory on the mound. Hunt struck out seven batters and allowed five hits while issuing three walks.