COVENTRY — The Coventry High School varsity softball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open the game against Holy Cross High School of Waterbury on Saturday en route to a 15-5 win and a berth in the semifinal of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S Softball Tournament.
Coventry got on the scoreboard first when Julia Boya led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, advanced all the way to third base on a fielder’s choice and came home to score on a swinging bunt.
Holy Cross took the lead in the top of the third inning on RBI singles by Tyra McKoy and Juliana McClary. With runners at second and third base, Coventry pitcher Elizabeth Mitchell was able to strike out two consecutive hitters to prevent any further damage.
Coventry wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in their next at bat, as Boya led off the bottom of the third with a home run. Later in that inning, Coventry had runners on first and second with one out, but failed to score.
Boya said the key to her success at the plate in Saturday’s game against Holy Cross starter Gina Barry was staying patient at the plate.
“I knew she was going to throw the ball outside, so I was waiting for a good pitch to drive,” Boya said.
Coventry broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fourth inning when Lindsey Harrington’s double scored three and Mitchell helped her own cause with an RBI single.
The Patriots added to their lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-2 lead.
Holy Cross climbed back into the game, scoring two runs in the top of the sixth before Coventry’s offensive outburst in the bottom of the sixth catapulted them to a 15-4 lead.
Holy Cross made some noise in the top of the seventh, but it was not nearly enough, as Coventry won the quarterfinal game by a score of 15-5.
Mitchell was the winning pitcher for Coventry and Holy Cross’ Samantha Lawton took the loss in relief of Barry.
Coventry Head Varsity Softball Coach Jeff LaHouse said he was impressed with his team’s offensive performance in Saturday’s game.
“The second time through the order, we jumped on them quickly,” he said.
Next, Coventry will play Shepaug Valley High School of Washington in the semifinal of the state tournament on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Dunn Sports Complex in Meriden.
If Coventry defeats Shepaug Valley, they will play the winner of the Cromwell High School vs. North Branford High School semifinal in the state championship game on Saturday.