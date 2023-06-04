Julia Boya home run

The Coventry High School varsity softball team greets Julia Boya at home plate after her home run to lead off the third inning in Saturday’s game against Holy Cross High School of Waterbury.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — The Coventry High School varsity softball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open the game against Holy Cross High School of Waterbury on Saturday en route to a 15-5 win and a berth in the semifinal of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S Softball Tournament.

Coventry got on the scoreboard first when Julia Boya led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, advanced all the way to third base on a fielder’s choice and came home to score on a swinging bunt.