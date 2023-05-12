Lindsey Harrington

Coventry’s Lindsey Harrington takes a swing on-deck in the team’s game against Somers last Friday. Coventry is currently 17-0 on the season.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — Elizabeth Mitchell was stellar once again on the mound, as the Coventry High School varsity softball team defeated E.O. Smith High School 10-1 at home Thursday to maintain their undefeated record.

The righty earned the victory for the Patriots, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out eight. Not only is Coventry 17-0 on the season, but so is Mitchell, as she has been the winning pitcher in every one of the Patriots’ games this season.