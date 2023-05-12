COVENTRY — Elizabeth Mitchell was stellar once again on the mound, as the Coventry High School varsity softball team defeated E.O. Smith High School 10-1 at home Thursday to maintain their undefeated record.
The righty earned the victory for the Patriots, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out eight. Not only is Coventry 17-0 on the season, but so is Mitchell, as she has been the winning pitcher in every one of the Patriots’ games this season.
“In softball, you gotta have a good pitcher and Elizabeth is phenomenal,” Coventry Head Varsity Softball Coach Jeff LaHouse said following the team’s win over Somers High School last Friday.
The Patriots are the top-ranked team in Class S and sit in first place in the North Central Connecticut Conference.
At the plate this season, the Patriots have turned in some impressive offensive performances and have also won some close pitcher’s duels.
Coventry has posted wins of 25-0 over East Windsor High School/Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, 13-0 over Bolton High School and 15-0 over Somers.
Some of the team’s close wins on the season include two 1-0 wins over Rockville and Cromwell High Schools.
The 10 runs scored by Coventry on Thursday was one of the team’s higher-scoring efforts on the season.
In the Patriots’ win over E.O. Smith, Mitchell shined on the mound and at the plate. She got two hits and knocked in a run to help her own cause.
Also in the game against E.O. Smith, Lily Rand got one hit and two runs batted in while Julia Boya, Lindsey Harrington and Remmy Casida all recorded one hit and one run batted in each.
LaHouse said that his team has been able to stay undefeated, as they have been successful in all phases of the game: elite pitching, strong defense and maintaining a good eye at the plate.
“So far this year, that’s what it’s been,” he said.
Olivia Lipps was the losing pitcher for E.O. Smith on Thursday. She allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out one.
LaHouse said that he knew his squad was going to be good this year, so he organized a tougher schedule for them to prepare the Patriots for the state tournament.
This season they have beaten Middletown High School, Woodstock Academy and E.O. Smith, all schools with significantly higher enrollments than Coventry.
Coventry will put their undefeated record on the line in their next game against Windsor Locks High School on the road Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
E.O. Smith fell to 9-7 following Thursday’s loss to Coventry. The Panthers were scheduled to play East Catholic High School at home Friday. After that, they are slated to play Simsbury High School at home Monday, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.