Harrington

Coventry’s Lindsey Harrington takes a swing on-deck in the varsity softball team’s game against Somers High School on May 5. The team finished the regular season with a 19-1 record and is the No. 1 seed in the Class S State Tournament.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — The Coventry High School varsity softball team dropped its first game of the season to Norwich Free Academy Wednesday, but bounced back to beat East Hampton High School on Thursday to secure the No. 1 seed in the Class S State Tournament.

Though his team lost to Norwich Free Academy, Head Varsity Softball Coach Jeff LaHouse said it was a good game.