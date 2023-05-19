COVENTRY — The Coventry High School varsity softball team dropped its first game of the season to Norwich Free Academy Wednesday, but bounced back to beat East Hampton High School on Thursday to secure the No. 1 seed in the Class S State Tournament.
Though his team lost to Norwich Free Academy, Head Varsity Softball Coach Jeff LaHouse said it was a good game.
“The Patriots hosted NFA today, losing 11-6, breaking their 18-0 undefeated record,” he said Wednesday. “It was a good game with a lot of offense.”
Not only did the Patriots lose their first game of the season Wednesday, but pitcher Elizabeth Mitchell, who has been dominant on the mound all season long, was credited with her first loss of the season.
In the game against Norwich, Mitchell allowed 15 hits, issued five walks and struck out six.
Some of Coventry’s standouts in the game included Julia Boya, who had three hits and a run batted in, and Lily Rand, who had two hits and two runs batted in.
Norwich Free Academy (14-5), a Class LL school in softball, has an enrollment more than four times the size of Coventry High School.
LaHouse said that he knew his team would be strong this year, so he had them play a more challenging regular season schedule in preparation for the state tournament.
Among their wins this season, Coventry defeated Middletown High School and Woodstock Academy, two schools with significantly higher enrollments than Coventry.
Coventry got back to their winning ways on Thursday, beating East Hampton High School by a convincing 13-0 scoreline.
Elizabeth Mitchell was the winning pitcher in that game, improving her record to 19-1 on the season. She allowed only one hit, no walks and struck out nine.
Boya and Rand once again had successful days at the plate. Boya had four hits and three runs batted in and Rand had two home runs and knocked in three runs. Brooke Blouin hit a home run for Coventry as well.
Coventry will now wait for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S Tournament bracket to be set. The tournament is scheduled to begin with the qualifying round on Saturday, May 27 followed by the first round on Tuesday, May 30.
As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Coventry gets to bypass the qualifying round as well as the first round. The Patriots are scheduled to play their first tournament game on Wednesday, May 31.
LaHouse said that the key to the Patriots winning a state championship is staying healthy and staying grounded.
“The kids just got to stay grounded and keep doing what they’ve been doing,” he said. “It’s just another game.”
Last season, Coventry made it to the semifinal round of the state tournament, where they lost to eventual tournament runner up North Branford High School. Cromwell High School ultimately won the tournament by beating North Branford 3-0 in the championship game.