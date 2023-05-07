Lily Rand

The Coventry High School varsity softball team congratulates Lily Rand after her home run in the first inning of the team’s game against Somers High School on Friday. 

 Connor Linskey

SOMERS — The Coventry High School varsity softball team erupted for 15 runs and Elizabeth Mitchell threw a no hitter shutout, as the Patriots defeated Somers High School 15-0 Friday to remain undefeated.

The Patriots wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as center fielder Julia Boya led off the game with a single, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and came around to score on an error. 