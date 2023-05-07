SOMERS — The Coventry High School varsity softball team erupted for 15 runs and Elizabeth Mitchell threw a no hitter shutout, as the Patriots defeated Somers High School 15-0 Friday to remain undefeated.
The Patriots wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as center fielder Julia Boya led off the game with a single, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and came around to score on an error.
Then with Mitchell on base, first baseman Lily Rand left the yard, hitting a two-run home run to right center field to give Coventry a 3-0 lead.
Rand said in that at bat, she was simply hoping to get a base hit.
“I just wanted a base hit,” she said. “A nice, solid base hit is gonna win you the game.”
Coventry added three runs in the second inning, one run in the third and two runs in the fourth before breaking out for six runs in the fifth to take a 15-0 lead.
Standouts for Coventry on the day included Rand, who had three hits including a home run and catcher Remmy Casida who had three hits and three runs batted in.
Mitchell was electric on the mound, pitching five innings, striking out 10, issuing two walks and allowing no hits.
Hailey Schafer of Somers was the losing pitcher in Friday’s game, as she allowed 12 hits, issued three walks and struck out three batters.
Mitchell said that the key to navigating Somers’ lineup was throwing her spin pitches, which the opposition had a difficult time hitting.
“They were definitely swinging and missing at those,” Mitchell said regarding her spin pitches.
She said that Somers has fielded strong lineups in the past, however she was able to take advantage of a break in the middle of their order on Friday.
Following Friday’s win, the Patriots move to 14-0 on the season and Somers falls to 9-5. Mitchell’s pitching record on the season is now 14-0. Her earned run average is 0.322 and she has struck out 142 of the 317 batters she has faced.
“Elizabeth is phenomenal,” said Jeff LaHouse, head coach of the Coventry varsity softball team.
LaHouse said that another reason for Coventry’s success this season is the play of catcher Remmy Casida, whose performance behind the plate has contributed to Mitchell’s success on the mound.
“I think Remmy’s the best catcher in the conference,” he said.
Strong defense, patient hitting and energy brought forth by the players on the bench have also contributed to the Patriots’ success this season.
LaHouse said that he knew his team would be strong this year, so he had them play a more challenging regular season schedule in preparation for the state tournament. So far this season, Coventry has defeated Middletown High School and Woodstock Academy, two schools with significantly higher enrollments than Coventry.
In their next game, Coventry will play East Lyme High School on the road Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.