Matthew Wood of the UConn men’s ice hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal last season. The team will compete in the Connecticut Ice tournament the next three seasons.

 Photo courtesy of UConn

STORRS — In partnership with the four Division I men’s collegiate ice hockey teams in the state: the University of Connecticut, Quinnipiac University, Sacred Heart University and Yale University, the Connecticut Ice tournament will return for the fourth season and continue through the 2025-2026 season.

The fourth edition of the annual tournament between UConn, Quinnipiac, Yale and Sacred Heart returns Jan. 26-27 at the XL Center in Hartford and will be hosted by UConn while being broadcasted by SNY.