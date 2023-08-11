STORRS — In partnership with the four Division I men’s collegiate ice hockey teams in the state: the University of Connecticut, Quinnipiac University, Sacred Heart University and Yale University, the Connecticut Ice tournament will return for the fourth season and continue through the 2025-2026 season.
The fourth edition of the annual tournament between UConn, Quinnipiac, Yale and Sacred Heart returns Jan. 26-27 at the XL Center in Hartford and will be hosted by UConn while being broadcasted by SNY.
Sacred Heart will then host the tournament in the 2024-2025 season followed by Yale for the 2025-2026 season.
Colin Stewart, assistant athletic director of athletic communications at UConn, said that the men’s ice hockey team is excited to participate in the tournament again.
“They’re playing good competition and it’s a good thing for Connecticut hockey…,” Stewart said. “The coaches are excited, they’re happy it’s at the XL Center to promote it more and get more fans in the seats.”
The four teams will square off in a two-round, four game tournament, with semifinal games beginning on Friday and the championship round taking place on Saturday.
The reigning national champion Quinnipiac Bobcats return to defend their title as CT Ice champions.
The Bobcats have won back-to-back titles including last year’s championship on their home ice at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden.
In the championship game in last year’s tournament, Quinnipiac bested UConn by a score of 4-3 in the championship game.
“Last year, they were one goal away from taking down Quinnipiac,” Stewart said. “That’s the fun of hockey right? Anything can happen and one small play can make the difference. I think they [UConn] are looking forward to getting back out there and competing and seeing what they can do versus some very good competition.”
All four games will be broadcast in the tri-state area live on SNY, with more broadcast information including game times and streaming platforms to come at a future date.
Ticket information will be announced at a future date. Fans with questions about tickets should reach out to each school’s respective box office.
The UConn men’s ice hockey team is coming off a season in which they went 20-12-3 overall (13-9-2 in Hockey East conference play).
Following a solid regular season, UConn drew UMass Lowell in the Hockey East quarterfinals where they fell by a score of 2-1.
In that game, UMass Lowell got off to a strong start by scoring two goals in the first period.
UConn’s Nick Capone answered with a goal in the third period, but it was not enough, as UConn lost 2-1, ending their season.