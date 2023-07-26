WILLIMANTIC — Devyne Doran recently accepted her dream job.
WILLIMANTIC — Devyne Doran recently accepted her dream job.
The job? Being the head coach of the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s lacrosse program, where she played from 2014-2017 and served as an assistant coach in 2018 and 2019.
“I’m really excited to go back to my alma mater and help the program become what I know it can be,” Doran said.
Her plan for improving a program which went 5-11 (3-5 in Little East Conference play) last season? Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting.
Doran said she will focus on recruiting players from New Jersey and New York State, as there is a lot of talent there and students from those states can attend Eastern at the in-state tuition price point.
Regarding New York, Doran plans to recruit heavily in Long Island as well as the lower Hudson Valley.
Doran is also keeping her eye out for solid high school players throughout New England.
“I hope to recruit good players who will also be good for the Eastern community,” Doran said.
Once a player becomes a part of her program, Doran hopes to build trust with them in order to get the most out of their athletic ability. She takes a holistic approach as a coach, caring not only about her athletes as players but also as people.
When the season kicks off next spring, Doran is excited to show her positive energy while coaching on Eastern’s sidelines. She knows it will take some time to build up the program, but has a timeline she hopes to execute.
In a few years, she hopes that the Eastern women’s lacrosse team will contend for a Little East Conference Tournament title.
Five years down the road and two full recruiting classes into her tenure as head coach, Doran hopes her program will have won a conference tournament championship and have played in a NCAA Division III Tournament.
But in the immediate future, Doran will spend her time bolstering alumni relations in the hopes of scheduling an Eastern women’s lacrosse alumni game.
Doran will also spend the next few weeks developing the Eastern women’s lacrosse team’s 2024 schedule as well as finishing her commitments to the Framingham State University women’s lacrosse program, where she served as head coach for the past two seasons.
Her contract for her new position is scheduled to begin in late August and Doran cannot wait to be a part of the Eastern community once again.
“It’s a dream come true,” she said in regards to being named the head coach of the Eastern women’s lacrosse team.