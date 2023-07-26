Devyne Doran

Devyne Doran, the new head coach of the Eastern women’s lacrosse team.

 Photo courtesy of Bob Molta

WILLIMANTIC — Devyne Doran recently accepted her dream job.

The job? Being the head coach of the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s lacrosse program, where she played from 2014-2017 and served as an assistant coach in 2018 and 2019.