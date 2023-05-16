NEW BRITAIN — Strong defense and pitching propelled the E.O. Smith High School varsity baseball team to a 5-1 win over New Britain High School on Monday, as well as a berth in the state tournament.
E.O. pitchers Luke Jones and Sam LaCombe were able to navigate through some traffic on the bases en route to only allowing one run. Jones was credited with the win, pitching four innings, allowing one run while striking out five and walking two.
“The pitchers did great today,” said Mike Susi, the head coach of the E.O. Smith varsity baseball team. “Both of them bended but didn’t break.”
New Britain Head Varsity Baseball Coach Jon Plefka noted that his team failed to turn their baserunners into runs.
“It was a game of missed opportunities,” Plefka said.
Tyler Czeremcha took the loss for New Britain, pitching seven innings, giving up five runs while striking out nine and walking none.
E.O. got off to a fast start by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Aidan Gilbert and Colin Willour both hit RBI singles and another run scored on a passed ball.
New Britain got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when a run scored on Kenny Bilbraut’s bunt.
After leading off the top of the fourth inning with a triple, Willour came around to score on a wild pitch. Colin Sheardwright’s RBI single in the following inning gave E.O. a 5-1 lead they would not relinquish.
Defense has been an area where E.O. has struggled all year, however they performed well in the field in Monday’s win over New Britain.
Shortstop Joey Winakor, who will play baseball at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts next season, turned in some great plays on Monday and Gilbert made a nice pick at first base in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn a double play.
“We played behind our pitchers, which was great,” Susi said.
To qualify for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference state baseball tournament, a team must win at least 40 percent of its games. Teams generally play 20-game seasons, which means they must win eight games to qualify for the tournament.
Out of the 11 seasons Susi has been the head coach of the E.O. Smith varsity baseball team, his squad has qualified for the state tournament all but once. The team was one win shy of qualifying in his first season in 2012. In addition, the team saw its season canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s one of our goals at the beginning of the season, to get the eight wins and get into the state tournament,” Susi said. “And now that we’re in, you never know what can happen. We could get hot and win the state championship.”
Following Monday’s game, E.O. Smith improved to 8-9 and New Britain fell to 4-12.
In their next game, E.O. Smith will play Rocky Hill High School at home Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
New Britain will next play Conard High School of West Hartford on the road Wednesday, with the game scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.
The state tournament is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 27. E.O. Smith will compete in the Class L division.