Luke Jones pitching

Luke Jones delivers a pitch for E.O. Smith in the varsity baseball team’s game against New Britain on Monday at Beehive Field in New Britain. 

 Connor Linskey

NEW BRITAIN — Strong defense and pitching propelled the E.O. Smith High School varsity baseball team to a 5-1 win over New Britain High School on Monday, as well as a berth in the state tournament.

E.O. pitchers Luke Jones and Sam LaCombe were able to navigate through some traffic on the bases en route to only allowing one run. Jones was credited with the win, pitching four innings, allowing one run while striking out five and walking two.