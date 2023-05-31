MIDDLETOWN — Once postseason play begins, every team involved has a clean slate and anything can happen.
Such was the case on Tuesday night, as the No. 27 seed E.O. Smith High School varsity baseball team (9-11) upset No. 6 Middletown High School (14-6) 5-1 at Palmer Field in Middletown in the first round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Baseball Tournament.
E.O. Smith pitcher Aidan Gilbert pitched a gem for the Panthers, throwing a complete game while allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight batters.
The game was a pitcher’s duel for the first few innings until Tyler Kouatly got the Panthers on the board with an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning.
That inning, E.O. Smith added to their lead when Owen Sgro scored on a wild pitch.
The Panthers followed that up in the fifth inning with back-to-back singles by Colin Sheardwright and Joseph Winakor.
After Sheardwright scored on an error, Colin Willour smacked a two-run single to give the Panthers a five-run lead.
Middletown got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth on Frankie Randazzesse’s RBI groundout to make it a 5-1 contest, but Gilbert was able to buckle down and fire two more scoreless innings to secure the victory for E.O. Smith.
Gilbert said that when he lost control of his off-speed pitches after the first few innings, he turned to his fastball to keep the Middletown bats quiet.
“They had a lot of good guys, but I knew if my off-speed pitches were working we could win the game,” Gilbert said. “Later in the game, it wasn’t working but I had my fastball and I was blowing it by them.”
E.O. Smith Head Varsity Baseball Coach Mike Susi said that the keys to the team’s win on Tuesday were staying calm and sticking to what they do well.
“I really just wanted them to relax and understand that it’s just another baseball game,” Susi said after the game. “It feels like a state championship game because we’re here at Palmer Field and there’s a big crowd. I told them no matter if it’s the Yankees, Red Sox, the No. 1 team in the country or the state, we’re going to play anybody the way we play, which is get on base, steal bases and hustle out ground balls.”
Following Tuesday’s win, E.O. Smith advanced to the second round of the CIAC Class L Baseball Tournament. In their next game, the Panthers were scheduled to play the No. 22 seed Wethersfield High School (11-10) on the road Wednesday.
Following Tuesday’s win, Susi said he was happy that the team did not have an off day prior to their next game, so they can keep their momentum rolling.
“We’re going to keep this momentum rolling and keep that feeling of playing really good baseball,” Susi said.