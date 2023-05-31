Luke Jones holds on a runner

E.O. Smith first baseman Luke Jones holds on a runner in the varsity baseball team’s game against Enfield High School on May 10. E.O. Smith advanced in the state tournament after beating Middletown High School on Tuesday.

 Connor Linskey

MIDDLETOWN — Once postseason play begins, every team involved has a clean slate and anything can happen.

Such was the case on Tuesday night, as the No. 27 seed E.O. Smith High School varsity baseball team (9-11) upset No. 6 Middletown High School (14-6) 5-1 at Palmer Field in Middletown in the first round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Baseball Tournament.  