E.O. goalie Wenbo Yilmaz makes a save in the game against East Hartford Thursday night, as Panther defenders Jake Jeffreys (right) and Ben Semenza (left) look on.

 Alan Marcus

EAST HARTFORD — After staying with Class LL foe East Hartford through the first half, the Class L E.O. Smith boys varsity soccer team conceded two late goals in the second half to drop their first game of the 2023 season Thursday night by a score of 3-0.

“They were really physical,” E.O. goalie Wenbo Yilmaz said in regards to East Hartford’s attacking players.