EAST HARTFORD — After staying with Class LL foe East Hartford through the first half, the Class L E.O. Smith boys varsity soccer team conceded two late goals in the second half to drop their first game of the 2023 season Thursday night by a score of 3-0.
“They were really physical,” E.O. goalie Wenbo Yilmaz said in regards to East Hartford’s attacking players.
Joshua Ikechukwu got East Hartford on the board with a goal approximately five minutes into the game.
Yilmaz was able to make multiple saves for the Panthers to keep them in the game during the first half.
Arguably the best chance for E.O. to score came halfway through the second half when Alejandro Santos Lopez hit the crossbar with his shot.
East Hartford was able to add to their lead with a goal late in the second half by Gerver Guzman. An own goal by E.O. Smith’s Alexander Bryant in the waning moments of the game sealed the win for East Hartford.
The Hornets were able to defend several of E.O. Smith’s second half scoring opportunities en route to their win.
Though his team lost, E.O. Smith Head Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Michael Radlbeck was pleased with several aspects of how his squad played Thursday.
“We have a ton of great kids who are super coachable,” he said following Thursday night’s game. “A ton of what we’re doing in training is translating to the game. Defensively, I thought we were a lot more solid than what the scoreline showed.”
Following the game against East Hartford, Radlbeck said his team will work on its transition as well as its 50-50 balls.
E.O. Smith and East Hartford both play in the Eastern Division of the Central Connecticut Conference. The two squads will play once more during the regular season, with that matchup set for Oct. 16 at E.O. Smith.
E.O. Smith will play their next game against another Eastern Division foe in East Catholic on Monday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on the turf field on E.O. Smith’s campus.
To view the E.O. Smith boys varsity soccer team’s full schedule, visit ciacsports.com.