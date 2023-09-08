STORRS — The E.O. Smith varsity football team will open its season Friday against a larger school in South Windsor.
South Windsor is a Class L school in football, two levels above Windham, who is Class M in football.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
STORRS — The E.O. Smith varsity football team will open its season Friday against a larger school in South Windsor.
South Windsor is a Class L school in football, two levels above Windham, who is Class M in football.
South Windsor is coming off a 1-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs and E.O. Smith is coming off a 2022 campaign in which they went 6-4 and also missed the state tournament.
E.O. Smith Head Varsity Football Coach James Kelly, who has coached the Panthers since 2015, is 1-2 against South Windsor in his career. He said that South Windsor’s offense always runs the ball well.
“They’re always physical. They always run the ball extremely well,” Kelly said regarding the South Windsor squad. “We’ve got to play well up front.”
In Friday’s game against South Windsor, senior starting quarterback Connor Ouellette will be under center once again.
Ouellette won the starting job based on his performances in the team’s two scrimmages against Stafford/East Windsor/Somers and East Lyme. He was able to beat out junior Lincoln Kelly, son of James, and sophomore Sean Podosek for the starting nod.
“He’s a senior, he’s the leader of our team…,” Coach Kelly said in regards to the starting quarterback competition. “Certainly Lincoln Kelly and Sean Podosek competed well, but they’re underclassmen. They have to be ready to step in at any time to play. They’ll be ready if called upon.”
Coach Kelly said he plans to give both Lincoln and Podosek varsity playing time to give them experience. Both will also see playing time on junior varsity this season.
In Friday’s game, Ouellette will be handing the ball off to senior running backs Cole Rogers and Ben Rosenberg.
The team will be without another one of its senior running backs for at least a week or two, as senior Sam Dejesus is recovering from ACL surgery he had in January.
“He’s a really dynamic player,” Coach Kelly said regarding Dejesus.
In Friday’s game, Ouellette will have a capable receiver in Noah Cordone, as the senior is coming off a season in which he had just under 700 receiving yards.
Coach Kelly is excited to kick off the new season.
“Everything counts now,” he said.
The E.O. Smith football team will take on South Windsor on the road Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.
To view the E.O. Smith football team’s complete schedule, visit ciacsports.com.