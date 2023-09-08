E.O. Smith Football Practice picture

E.O. Smith Head Varsity Football Coach James Kelly (middle) coaches a practice back in 2016. His squad is scheduled to play their first game of the season Friday.

 File Photo

STORRS — The E.O. Smith varsity football team will open its season Friday against a larger school in South Windsor.

South Windsor is a Class L school in football, two levels above Windham, who is Class M in football.