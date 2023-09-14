Anasta Moran throws the ball in

 Connor Linskey

MANCHESTER — After their first game against Farmington on Friday was postponed, the E.O. Smith High School girls varsity soccer team was finally able to get their first game of the season in on Tuesday.

In their first contest of the year, the Panthers traveled to East Catholic to take on the Eagles.