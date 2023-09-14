MANCHESTER — After their first game against Farmington on Friday was postponed, the E.O. Smith High School girls varsity soccer team was finally able to get their first game of the season in on Tuesday.
In their first contest of the year, the Panthers traveled to East Catholic to take on the Eagles.
Early on in the game, East Catholic goalie Marina Juan made several key saves to keep the score knotted at 0-0.
In the waning minutes of the first half, Anya Tansil scored the opening goal of the game to put East Catholic up 1-0 going into halftime.
Ten minutes into the second half, Anya Tansil broke away from the East Catholic defense and passed the ball to Anna Button, who found the back of the net, putting the Eagles up 2-0.
Several scoring opportunities in the second half did not bear fruit for the Panthers and the squad ultimately dropped their opening game to East Catholic by a score of 2-0.
“East Catholic is definitely a challenge,” said E.O. goalie Alex Ignatowicz. “I feel our team did very well connecting, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net a lot of the time.”
Juan turned in a solid performance in goal for East Catholic, making eight saves en route to a clean sheet.
Though her squad dropped their opening game, E.O. Smith Head Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Gui Estes was pleased with her team’s overall effort, especially given the muddy field conditions. She was also pleased with how her team played on defense.
“The fact that we still gave them [East Catholic] a game, that’s probably the most important thing to me right now,” Estes said following Tuesday’s game. “I think everybody played hard. I think everybody put in everything that they had.”
In future contests, Estes hopes her players will finish more of their shots on goal and shoot from closer distances.
“We’re getting in, we’re just not putting it away,” she said. “We’re trying to shoot from crazy distance when we shouldn’t be shooting from that distance. We should be getting in with numbers, connecting the passes and being able to simply place the ball in the back of the net.”
The 0-1 E.O. Smith girls varsity soccer team will play their next game Thursday at their home field, Farrell Field Park in Storrs, against Enfield. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
To view the E.O. Smith girls varsity soccer team’s complete schedule, visit ciacsports.com.