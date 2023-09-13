STORRS — After their first game was postponed Friday and the makeup game Saturday was postponed following only one half of play, the E.O. Smith High School varsity football team hopes to finally play its first full game of the season Thursday when they host Plainville.
E.O. Smith is coming off of a season in which they went 6-4 and narrowly missed the Class MM State Tournament. The Panthers are Class M in football this year.
Plainville is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw them go 0-10 and miss the Class SS State Tournament. The Blue Devils dropped their first game of the season last Thursday to Tolland by a score of 22-16.
James Kelly, who has been head coach of the E.O. Smith football team since 2015, has played Plainville once while at the helm. That matchup came in 2021 when E.O. Smith lost 34-0 to a very experienced Plainville squad.
“They are well coached,” Kelly said regarding Plainville. “Their coach understands the game really well.”
Kelly noted that there were some key takeaways from the half of football they played against South Windsor on Saturday.
South Windsor led the game 14-7 at halftime before the contest was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game against South Windsor is scheduled to resume Oct. 9 at South Windsor High School. The start time has yet to be determined.
“I thought we played really good defense,” Kelly said regarding his team’s performance against South Windsor.
He added that his team needs to move the ball better in future contests.
Key to moving the ball better will be Connor Ouellette, the Panthers’ senior starting quarterback and one of their leaders.
Ouellette has a capable wide receiver to throw to, as senior Noah Cordone had just under 700 yards receiving last season.
Senior running back Cole Rogers will also be key in E.O. Smith’s efforts to move the ball on offense.
Kelly is excited for the team to play its first home game of the season.
“There’s nothing like playing in front of our parents, our students,” he said. “There’s nothing like playing against the backdrop of UConn.”
Thursday’s contest between E.O. Smith and Plainville will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on the turf field on the campus of E.O. Smith.