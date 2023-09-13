E.O. Smith football team prior to South Windsor game

The E.O. Smith varsity football team pregame against South Windsor on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of E.O. Smith Athletics

STORRS — After their first game was postponed Friday and the makeup game Saturday was postponed following only one half of play, the E.O. Smith High School varsity football team hopes to finally play its first full game of the season Thursday when they host Plainville.

E.O. Smith is coming off of a season in which they went 6-4 and narrowly missed the Class MM State Tournament. The Panthers are Class M in football this year.