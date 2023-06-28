WILLIMANTIC — In addition to winning the Little East Conference’s Commissioner’s Cup for overall athletic performance for the sixth straight year this year, Eastern Connecticut State University topped all nine of the LEC’s primary institutions with 237 student-athletes qualifying for the conference’s spring academic honor roll for having achieved a minimum semester GPA of 3.00.
Combined with 245 fall academic qualifiers (one behind the LEC leader), Eastern totalled an LEC-leading 482 honor roll qualifiers for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Eastern also featured the most student-athletes (164) named to an LEC All-Academic team in 2022-2023, which requires sophomore academic standing and a minimum GPA of 3.30. The Warriors led all institutions in both the fall (62) and winter (52) and shared second place in the spring (50). This year’s total gives the athletic program 1,586 All-Academic qualifiers in the 16-year history of the award, an average of 99 per year.
In 2022-2023, the Eastern women’s soccer team posted the highest overall GPA (3.67) in the LEC among the LEC’s nine primary institutions. Since the award was instituted in 2019-2020, an Eastern team has won the top honor a total of 19 times, the most of any conference institution.
Women’s soccer becomes the 11th different Eastern program to record the top GPA in the LEC (men’s indoor track has earned the honor three times, with men’s cross country, women’s indoor track, baseball, men’s soccer, and men’s and women’s outdoor track winning the award twice each and women’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s swimming and women’s cross country once each).
The women’s soccer team’s GPA of 3.67 is the highest by an LEC women’s soccer team in the four-year history of the Team GPA Award. Eighteen members of the team qualified for the spring academic honor roll and 23 to the fall academic honor roll for semester GPAs of at least 3.00 and 17 earned a spot on the Fall All-Academic Team with cumulative GPAs of at least 3.30. Six of those 17 featured an overall GPA of at least 3.90 and nine were at least at 3.80.
Head Women’s Soccer Coach Sarah Tompkins, who wrapped up her first season at the helm of the program last fall, was proud of her players for their hard work in the classroom.
“I am incredibly proud of the work these women have put into the classroom,” Tompkins said. “They have done a tremendous job balancing academics and athletics and it is great to see their success recognized.”
This year, Eastern placed fourth in the race for the Presidents’ Cup, which measures the No. 1 academic institution in the conference for the year. A seven-time winner in the 14-year history of the award, Eastern achieved a 3.26 GPA rating this year, .07 behind leader Castleton University.