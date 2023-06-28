Jillian Parentau playing soccer

Eastern’s Jillian Parenteau battles Connecticut College’s Lexi Gudaitis in the game between the two teams on Oct. 4, 2022. This past academic year, the Eastern women’s soccer team posted the highest overall GPA (3.67) in the Little East Conference among the LEC’s nine primary institutions.

 Abby Parisi

WILLIMANTIC — In addition to winning the Little East Conference’s Commissioner’s Cup for overall athletic performance for the sixth straight year this year, Eastern Connecticut State University topped all nine of the LEC’s primary institutions with 237 student-athletes qualifying for the conference’s spring academic honor roll for having achieved a minimum semester GPA of 3.00.

Combined with 245 fall academic qualifiers (one behind the LEC leader), Eastern totalled an LEC-leading 482 honor roll qualifiers for the 2022-2023 academic year.