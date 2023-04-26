MANSFIELD — After being swept in a weekend series for the first time since 2019, Eastern Connecticut State University’s Head Baseball Coach Mike Odenwaelder underscored the importance of his team turning the page.
Well, it appears they did just that on Tuesday.
The Warriors defeated Western Connecticut State University 16-1, mercying the Wolves in seven innings.
Every starter for Eastern had at least one hit for the No. 12 ranked Eastern Warriors.
Against Western, Eastern had 20 hits to equal its highest hit total this season. The Warriors batted around in each of the first two innings, scoring nine runs on seven hits, four walks, four stolen bases, two outfield errors, a balk and a sacrifice fly.
Junior left fielder Josh Cofrancesco, sophomore center fielder Ray Leonzi and junior designated hitter Alejandro Soriano all had three hits and drove in two runs each and combined to score four runs.
Leonzi extended his hitting streak to nine.
Batting cleanup, junior first baseman Ryan Parent led the team with three runs batted in. Senior catcher Matt Malcom and junior right fielder Jason Claiborn both scored three runs.
Freshman pitcher Dylan Scudder earned the win for the Warriors, as he pitched the first five innings of the game, allowing five hits, two walks and one run. With this win, Scudder improves to 4-1 on the season.
Tuesday’s win gives Eastern (26-7, 10-3 in Little East Conference play) at least 10 wins in the Little East Conference regular season for the 20th time in 26 years and improves the defending national champions’ record to 43-5 in the Little East regular season over the last three seasons.
With three conference regular season games remaining next week against Keene State College and the University of Massachusetts Boston, the two-time defending Little East Conference regular season champion Eastern remain in second place in the conference behind Rhode Island College (23-11, 10-1 in Little East Conference play), which swept the Warriors in Providence on Saturday in a battle of the conference leaders.
With five Little East Conference games remaining, Rhode Island College is looking for its first conference regular season title ever.
Next, Eastern plays a non-conference doubleheader at home on Thursday against Roger Williams University. The first game will kick off at 2:00 p.m., with the second scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.