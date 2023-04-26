Ryan Parent

Ryan Parent takes a swing in Eastern’s game against Johnson & Wales University on April 6. Parent led the Warriors with three runs batted in in their last game against Western Connecticut State University on Tuesday. 

 Ashlyn Rogers

MANSFIELD — After being swept in a weekend series for the first time since 2019, Eastern Connecticut State University’s Head Baseball Coach Mike Odenwaelder underscored the importance of his team turning the page. 

Well, it appears they did just that on Tuesday.