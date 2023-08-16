NORTH WINDHAM — The annual Eastern Connecticut State University baseball program’s golf tournament on Friday brought Warriors from both past and present together for a day of golfing at the Windham Golf Club.
Past players from some of the program’s storied teams were able to connect with the team’s current players. Current Warriors were able to meet some of the great players that came before them.
Participants played an 18-hole golf tournament complete with longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contests before concluding the event with a dinner in the club’s banquet hall.
“We had about 80 golfers and about 100 people at dinner,” said Eastern’s Head Baseball Coach Mike Odenwaelder.
The idea for the event came, as Odenwaelder noted that golf is a sport many baseball players enjoy after their careers are over.
“It’s a way for alumni to stay connected with the program and interact with some of our players,” he said Aug. 4 regarding the event.
In addition to the camaraderie forged by this year’s event, the golf tournament also raised about $8,000 for the program.
The money raised by the event came from participation fees for each golfer, dinner reservations as well as tee sponsorships.
Businesses such as Fenton River Grill, Country Gardens of Bristol and Southern Connecticut Freightliner all purchased tee sponsorships, which enabled them to have a sign at a hole on the course to promote their business.
“It’s just another avenue for us to fundraise money but also help some of our sponsors out by getting their names and images out there on the course while people are golfing,” Odenwaelder told The Chronicle Aug. 4.
He said that this year’s golf tournament was an improvement over last year’s.
“The organization of the event definitely improved over last year,” he said. “I specifically want to thank my assistant coach Pat O’Neill and the Windham Golf Club.”
Odenwaelder said one way he hopes to improve next year’s tournament is by communicating the date of the tournament sooner in an effort to attract more golfers and businesses.