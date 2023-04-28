Matt Malcom

Eastern’s catcher Matt Malcom takes a swing in the team’s game against Johnson & Wales University on April 6. The senior moved into sole possession of fourth place in program history with his home run in the first game against Roger Williams University on Thursday.

 Ashlyn Rogers

MANSFIELD — The No. 12 ranked Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team pounded 18 hits in a 16-1 first game victory, but followed by allowing a season-high 17 hits in the nightcap in a 7-6 loss as the Warriors and Roger Williams University split a non-conference doubleheader Thursday at the Eastern Baseball Stadium.

Junior left fielder Josh Cofrancesco reached base five times in the opener for Eastern (27-8, 10-3 in Little East Conference play) with four hits and a hit-by-pitch, scored three runs and drove in two.