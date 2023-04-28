MANSFIELD — The No. 12 ranked Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team pounded 18 hits in a 16-1 first game victory, but followed by allowing a season-high 17 hits in the nightcap in a 7-6 loss as the Warriors and Roger Williams University split a non-conference doubleheader Thursday at the Eastern Baseball Stadium.
Junior left fielder Josh Cofrancesco reached base five times in the opener for Eastern (27-8, 10-3 in Little East Conference play) with four hits and a hit-by-pitch, scored three runs and drove in two.
In the first game, junior shortstop Zach Donahue was a home run shy of the cycle, drove in three runs and scored two.
Senior All-American catcher Matt Malcom hit his team-leading 11th home run of the season in the first game. This was the 35th home run of his career, which moves him into sole possession of fourth place all time in program history.
Senior third baseman Brent Cosculluela extended his on-base streak to 10 by reaching on a hit-by-pitch in the first game.
Senior righty Nathan Furino pitched six innings and gave up no runs en route to his fourth win of the season.
In the second game, Roger Williams (11-20) erased Eastern’s early 3-0 lead and later scored the winning run in the top of the ninth inning when junior first baseman Aidan Hawley singled to open the inning, moved to second base on sophomore right fielder Owen Hibbard’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a throwing error while stealing third.
Sophomore Dan Driscoll earned the loss in the second game, pitching one inning, giving up two hits and one run.
In the second game, junior third baseman Tiernan Lynch hit solo home runs from both sides of the plate, making it 3-0 with a leadoff blast in the second inning and cutting the Hawks’ lead to 4-3 with a on-out drive in the fourth.
The second game marked Eastern’s second 7-6 loss in less than a week and was the second time in three weeks that the Warriors followed a blowout win in the first game of a doubleheader with a close second-game setback.
Eastern’s Pitching Coach Shawn Gilblair said that the team played a solid first game but did not live up to their standard in the second.
“We came out and played a great game one. We had a great start from Nate Furino. He pitched effectively and did what he needed to do,” Gilblair said. “In game two, we just didn’t perform to our standard. I felt like we were relaxed a little bit and maybe the lopsided win in game one might have had an effect on our mentality and our approach.”
In its next game, Eastern will travel to Endicott College (28-5 as of Friday) on Sunday to take on the No. 5 ranked Gulls in non-conference action.
Gilblair said that the Endicott game is an excellent opportunity to see where the Warriors stand against great competition.
“It’s gonna be a great challenge for us and the timing is great because we’re gearing up for our conference tournament and we’re going to have some very competitive games moving forward,” he said.
The team’s next Little East Conference game is Tuesday, when the Warriors take on Keene State College (13-20, 3-8 in Little East Conference play as of Friday morning) at home. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
As of Friday morning, the Warriors sat in second place in the Little East Conference, trailing only Rhode Island College (23-11, 10-1 in Little East Conference play).