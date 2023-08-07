Windham Club Golf Course

Golfers playing at the Windham Golf Club’s golf course back in 2020. The Eastern baseball team will host their annual golf tournament at the club on Friday.

 File Photo

NORTH WINDHAM — The Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team will host its annual golf tournament at the Windham Golf Club Friday to benefit their program.

Eastern’s Head Baseball Coach Mike Odenwaelder said that members of his program have been trying to build the golf tournament each year, in the hopes of making it bigger and better.