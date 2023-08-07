NORTH WINDHAM — The Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team will host its annual golf tournament at the Windham Golf Club Friday to benefit their program.
Eastern’s Head Baseball Coach Mike Odenwaelder said that members of his program have been trying to build the golf tournament each year, in the hopes of making it bigger and better.
“Golf is a sport baseball players really enjoy after their career is over,” he said. “It’s a way for alumni to stay connected with the program and interact with some of our players. Some of our players signed up to play in the tournament and some will be volunteering to help out. It’s really designed to help get our baseball community together and also raise money to help out the program.”
Golfing, which begins at 12:00 p.m., will include a round of golf with carts as well as opportunities to participate in games such as the longest drive, closest to the pin and a putting contest, where participants will be able to win prizes.
There will be vendors throughout the course who support Eastern baseball as well as other prize driven holes.
After golfing concludes, a dinner will follow on-site.
Those who wish to participate in the event can do so by contacting Odenwaelder at 860-465-4516 or odenwaelderm@easternct.edu or Recruiting Coordinator Patrick O’Neill at 203-217-4652 or coachponeill21@gmail.com. The deadline to sign up is the end of the day on Wednesday.
The price for each golfer is $150. The price for those who only want to attend the dinner is $50.
The golfing event as well as the dinner is open to anyone.
Those who want to promote their businesses can purchase a tee sponsorship at the golf tournament for $125.
Regarding the tee sponsorship, businesses’ logos will be placed on signs and put at individual holes.
“It’s just another avenue for us to fundraise money but also help some of our sponsors out by getting their names and images out there on the course while people are golfing,” Odenwaelder said.
Odenwaelder added that following the cost of the event, last year’s golf tournament raised approximately $8,000. He hopes the proceeds for this year’s event will exceed $10,000.
Payments can be made out to Eastern Connecticut State University, 83 Windham Street, Willimantic, CT 06266. Eastern baseball’s annual golf tournament can be included in the memo line if paying by check.