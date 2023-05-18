PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On Saturday, in the championship game of the 26th annual Little East Conference Baseball Tournament against the University of Massachusetts Boston at Pontarelli Field on the Rhode Island College campus, Eastern Connecticut State University (34-10, 13-4 LEC) successfully defended its LEC crown, defeating UMass Boston 14-6, to cap an unbeaten four-game run through the tournament and secure its 11th LEC Tournament championship and an automatic berth in its 37th NCAA Division III Tournament.
“It’s the standard that has been established within this program over the last 40 plus years,” Eastern’s pitching coach Shawn Gilblair said regarding the team winning its conference tournament. “It’s a great accomplishment and now we’re heading to the regional tournament and hopefully we play great baseball and put ourselves in a position to come out of that regional tournament.”
Junior right fielder Jason Claiborn, who led the Warriors with a .368 batting average this season, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Claiborn batted .563 in the tournament, going 9-16 with three doubles, three runs batted in and seven runs scored. He went 4-5, with two walks and a run batted in in the championship game on Saturday.
In Saturday’s game, Eastern collected 18 hits, 16 of them singles, off five UMass Boston pitchers, with the Beacons’ six errors accounting for seven unearned runs. The 2-5 hitters accounted for 13 hits, 10 runs and eight runs batted in.
Ten of Eastern’s runs came in its final two at bats. Leading 6-2, Eastern broke the game open in the ninth inning by sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs on seven hits, three walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball.
That inning, senior catcher Matt Malcom hit his 14th home run of the season, which accounted for three runs and senior third baseman Brent Cosculluela added a two-run double.
Senior pitcher Nathan Furino had a strong start on the mound for the Warriors, working into the seventh inning, allowing only two runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts for his sixth win of the season.
The Beacons made some noise in the final 2.1 innings of Saturday’s game, scoring four runs, but the deficit was too great and Eastern prevailed by a 14-6 scoreline.
Next, Eastern will take on Ithaca College Friday in their first game of the NCAA Division III Regional on the campus of the State University of New York at Cortland. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
If the Warriors beat Ithaca, they will face the winner of the SUNY Cortland and St. Joseph’s University, Long Island on Saturday.
The Cortland Regional champion moves on to a best-of-three Super Regional showdown against the Bridgewater, Massachusetts Regional champion on May 26-27 for the right to advance to the eight-team national tournament June 2-8 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gilblair said Thursday morning that Eastern is about to take on some top competition and believes that his team is getting hot at just the right time.
“I think we’re clicking on all cylinders right now,” he said. “We’re playing our best baseball of the season and we hope to continue that into the regional tournament.”