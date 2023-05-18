Matt Malcom takes a swing against UMass Boston

Eastern’s catcher Matt Malcom takes a swing in the team’s game against UMass Boston on May 5. He hit his 14th home run of the season in Eastern’s win over UMass Boston on Saturday.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On Saturday, in the championship game of the 26th annual Little East Conference Baseball Tournament against the University of Massachusetts Boston at Pontarelli Field on the Rhode Island College campus, Eastern Connecticut State University (34-10, 13-4 LEC) successfully defended its LEC crown, defeating UMass Boston 14-6, to cap an unbeaten four-game run through the tournament and secure its 11th LEC Tournament championship and an automatic berth in its 37th NCAA Division III Tournament.

“It’s the standard that has been established within this program over the last 40 plus years,” Eastern’s pitching coach Shawn Gilblair said regarding the team winning its conference tournament. “It’s a great accomplishment and now we’re heading to the regional tournament and hopefully we play great baseball and put ourselves in a position to come out of that regional tournament.”