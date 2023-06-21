WILLIMANTIC — For the sixth consecutive season, Eastern Connecticut State University has claimed the Little East Conference (LEC) Commissioner’s Cup, the league’s top honor for overall institutional athletic performance among the league’s nine primary member institutions among its championship sports.
The other primary member institutions currently are Southern Maine, Keene State, Western Connecticut, UMass Dartmouth, Plymouth State, Rhode Island College, UMass Boston and Castleton.
One of six original institutions when the LEC was formed as a basketball-only conference in 1986/1987, Eastern captured its sixth cup overall in the 22-year history of the award after accumulating a point average of 7.11 among its 19 programs in 2022/2023.
For sports in which the LEC conducts in-season play (baseball, basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball), points are determined by the ranked order of finish in the regular season standings.
For sports that do not conduct in-season play (cross country, swimming and diving, track and field), points are awarded based on the order of finish at the LEC championship meet.
This past year, Eastern claimed the top spot in the conference in women’s basketball, softball and men’s golf and scored second-place points in baseball, women’s cross country, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s indoor track and field and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.
No team from Eastern finished lower than fifth this season. Eastern sponsors every LEC championship sport with the exception of men’s and women’s tennis.
Eastern President Elsa Núñez was impressed by the performance of the university’s athletes and coaches this past season.
“I continue to be amazed by the athletic abilities of our student-athletes,” she said. “For them to win the Commissioner’s Cup six years in a row is an enduring testimony of their dedication and commitment to the sport. I’d also like to give praise to our coaching staff, who year after year instill the ethics of hard work, team play and sportsmanship. Together, our student-athletes and supporting staff are creating a legacy of excellence on and off the field.”
Eastern’s Athletic Director Lori Runksmeier noted that the school’s sixth straight Commissioner’s Cup is impressive considering the competition they continue to face year in and year out.
“The competition in the LEC sees more parity each year, which makes earning this achievement more special each year,” Runksmeier said. “I’m proud that our student-athletes and the athletics department staff worked so hard to keep the LEC Commissioner’s Cup at Eastern.”