Anna Barry (No. 24), a senior on the Eastern women’s basketball team, attempts a layup as Rhode Island College’s Neleesha Meunier (No. 30) defends her in Little East Conference action on Feb. 8.

 Photo courtesy of Grace Muller

WILLIMANTIC — For the sixth consecutive season, Eastern Connecticut State University has claimed the Little East Conference (LEC) Commissioner’s Cup, the league’s top honor for overall institutional athletic performance among the league’s nine primary member institutions among its championship sports.

The other primary member institutions currently are Southern Maine, Keene State, Western Connecticut, UMass Dartmouth, Plymouth State, Rhode Island College, UMass Boston and Castleton.