Ashton Lewis ECSU Men's Golf

Ashton Lewis of the Eastern Men’s Golf Team at the 3rd Annual Warrior Invitational last September.

 Photo courtesy of Kait Capello

WILLIMANTIC — Eastern Connecticut State University junior Ashton Lewis has become the first member of the men’s golf program to earn All-America recognition when he was among 49 selections to the 2022-23 Golf Coaches Association of America Division III PING All-America team, released on Monday.

A two-time Little East Conference Player-of-the-Year and conference tournament medalist, Lewis was among only two players from New England institutions and one of only three players from the PING All-Region 1 Team to earn this national recognition.