WILLIMANTIC — Eastern Connecticut State University junior Ashton Lewis has become the first member of the men’s golf program to earn All-America recognition when he was among 49 selections to the 2022-23 Golf Coaches Association of America Division III PING All-America team, released on Monday.
A two-time Little East Conference Player-of-the-Year and conference tournament medalist, Lewis was among only two players from New England institutions and one of only three players from the PING All-Region 1 Team to earn this national recognition.
Lewis was among 25 honorable mention selections. Eight players were named to each of the first, second and third teams.
Eastern Head Men’s Golf Coach Marc Senia is happy to see Lewis honored.
“I am very happy that Ashton is being recognized for his golf game — he has definitely put in the work,” Senia said in a press release. “He has worked extremely hard and is very dedicated to not only improving his golf game but also as a person and teammate.”
Beginning in September with a one-under par 69 at Eastern’s own Warrior Invitational, Lewis was the medalist in all five matches last fall leading up to the New England Golf Association Championships in October, where he placed second in a field of 115 golfers with a two-under 36-hole total of 142 that helped lead the Warriors to seventh place and earned him All-New England honors as one of the championship’s top six performers.
Lewis concluded the spring regular season by winning the Eastern Spring Invitational before leading all New England players when he shared 47th place in an original field of 221 golfers at last month’s four-day NCAA Division III National Championships at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Lewis made the cut after two rounds with a one-over par 145 and finished ten-over with a 72-hole total of 298.
Lewis was honored to receive All-American recognition.
“It’s a great honor to be mentioned along with such great golfers across the country,” Lewis said in a press release. “Especially being able to get the Eastern name out there is always cool to do for the program.”
Lewis is looking forward to his senior season at Eastern.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully helping our team head back to nationals next year,” he said in a press release.
Senia is pleased with the trajectory of the men’s golf program.
“Ashton and his teammates have made great progress in improving and putting Eastern golf on the map!,” Senia said in a press release.