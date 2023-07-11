Shawn Gilblair as a player at Eastern

Shawn Gilblair during his time as a player on the Eastern baseball team. After serving as Eastern’s pitching coach, Gilblair accepted the head baseball coach position at Mitchell College.

 Photo courtesy of ECSU Athletics

WILLIMANTIC — After leading his alma mater’s pitching staff to a solid showing this past season, former Eastern Connecticut State University pitching coach Shawn Gilblair has been named the head baseball coach at Mitchell College. He will enter his first season at the helm of the Mariners’ program during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Gilblair comes into his new role with ample coaching experience. 