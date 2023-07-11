WILLIMANTIC — After leading his alma mater’s pitching staff to a solid showing this past season, former Eastern Connecticut State University pitching coach Shawn Gilblair has been named the head baseball coach at Mitchell College. He will enter his first season at the helm of the Mariners’ program during the 2023-2024 academic year.
Gilblair comes into his new role with ample coaching experience.
After graduating from Eastern in 2009, Gilblair spent four seasons as an assistant coach there before spending two years as pitching coach at Montclair State University.
Prior to his most recent coaching stint at Eastern, Gilblair served as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the Mitchell College baseball team from 2019-2022.
At both Montclair and Mitchell, Gilblair was also involved in the strength and conditioning program.
In addition to coaching, Gilblair had a decorated college baseball career at Eastern, which saw him inducted unanimously into the Eastern Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame last year.
Gilblair is the only three-time first team American Baseball Coaches Association Division III All-American.
During his time in college (2006-2009), Gilblair excelled as a two-way player. He compiled a career .373 batting average with 236 hits, 29 home runs and 194 RBI and won 28 of 35 pitching decisions with a 2.31 ERA and 281 strikeouts in 256.2 innings.
Gilblair even played professionally for seven years with four franchises, most recently as player-coach with the New Britain Bees in 2016 and 2017 when the team was a part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
Eastern’s Head Baseball Coach Mike Odenwaelder is sad to see Gilblair leave his program, but is happy to see his career progression.
“Obviously, it’s tough to lose a great pitching coach and friend from the coaching staff, but we’re ecstatic for Shawn to get this next step in his coaching career,” Oedenwaelder said in his June Eastern baseball alumni newsletter. “This is an amazing opportunity for Shawn and his family and I wish him nothing but the best.”
In his new role, Gilblair will replace Travis Beausoleil, who compiled a 306-131-2 record during 12 seasons before accepting the athletic director position at the University of Connecticut Avery Point.
Odenwaelder believes that Gilblair will maintain the level of success that Mitchell has had over the past decade.
“I know he’ll continue to build on the success that Mitchell has had in recent years and I’m excited to see him put his stamp on that program,” Odenwaelder said in his June Eastern baseball alumni newsletter.