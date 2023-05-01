Sarah Remillard

Eastern junior Sarah Remillard takes a swing in the game against Castleton University on April 15. Following Friday’s doubleheader against Plymouth State University, Remillard has now reached base in 16 consecutive games.

 Ashlyn Rogers

MANSFIELD — Following their doubleheader sweep of Plymouth State University on Friday, the Eastern Connecticut State University softball team won its 16th consecutive game and won its seventh outright Little East Conference regular season title. 

This also marked the second consecutive year that the Warriors (24-8, 14-0 LEC) captured the LEC regular season title outright. This is Eastern’s 10th LEC regular season championship in 15 years. 