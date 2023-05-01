MANSFIELD — Following their doubleheader sweep of Plymouth State University on Friday, the Eastern Connecticut State University softball team won its 16th consecutive game and won its seventh outright Little East Conference regular season title.
This also marked the second consecutive year that the Warriors (24-8, 14-0 LEC) captured the LEC regular season title outright. This is Eastern’s 10th LEC regular season championship in 15 years.
Eastern’s Head Softball Coach Diana Pepin said that her team’s resiliency has been key to their success this season.
“We lost a lot of talented players from last year and this team has really gelled well together and played hard and done a tremendous job on the field competing in all conference games,” Pepin said.
As of Monday morning, Eastern sat in first place in the LEC with a record of 14-0 in conference play. The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (23-10, 10-4 LEC) and the University of Southern Maine (19-15, 10-4 LEC) were in second and third place respectively at that time.
If Eastern wins its last two remaining conference games against the pre-season favorite Southern Maine on Saturday, they will finish the regular season undefeated in conference play.
Eastern is the only team in LEC history to go undefeated in regular season conference play, coming in 2012 in a 14-game season. This marks the fourth year that the LEC plays 16 regular season games.
The team’s current 16-game win streak equals the sixth-longest in program history.
For winning the regular season conference championship, top-seeded Eastern will host the six-team, double-elimination conference tournament May 10-13.
Eastern continued their impressive play, with convincing wins over Plymouth State on Friday. The Warriors won the first game of the doubleheader 13-3, doing so in five innings due to the mercy rule. They won the second game, shutting out Plymouth State 7-0.
Ten players had at least one hit and scored one run in Eastern’s 19-hit attack on the day and nine drove in at least one run.
Senior pitcher Carley Stoker, who pitched the first three innings of Friday’s first game for her 13th win in 14 decisions this season, reached base four times on the day with three walks and an RBI double and scored three runs.
Senior pitcher Alyssa Vilchez pitched her third shutout in her last seven starts in the second game, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking four for her 10th win in 12 decisions.
Vilchez also scored three runs and stole two bases and became the 50th player in program history to record 100 career hits with an RBI single in the first inning of the opener.
In Eastern’s wins over Plymouth State on Friday, junior Sarah Remillard extended her on-base streak to 16 with a single in the opener and a double in the second inning in the nightcap.
Eastern will next play non-conference foe Trinity College in a doubleheader at home on Wednesday. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 5:00 p.m., with the second game beginning at 7:00 p.m.
After that, Eastern will conclude the regular season with a doubleheader against LEC foe Southern Maine on the road Saturday. The first game will kick off at 1:00 p.m., with the second game beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Pepin noted that Southern Maine is a solid opponent, but feels that her team is more than up to the challenge.
“I think we’re in a good spot, where we have a solid lineup from one to nine,” Pepin said. “We just need to go out there and play our game.”