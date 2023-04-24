PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the first time since April 13, 2019, the No. 8 nationally-ranked defending national champion Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team was swept in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the first game, Rhode Island College (22-11, 9-1 in Little East Conference play) scored three runs in its final two at bats, winning with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning on sophomore first baseman Daniel Trzepacz’s single that drove in junior center fielder Cameron Santerre, who had doubled with two out. Freshman Daniel Cascio had hit a pinch hit solo home run to lead off the inning, tying the game.
In the opener, Matthew Wootton, a sophomore at Eastern, pitched the first eight innings, giving up three earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks. He left the game with a 6-5 lead after the Warriors had scored twice in the seventh inning to take a 6-4 lead on singles from juniors Zach Donahue and Jason Claiborn.
Eastern dropped the first game by a final score of 7-6. Brenden Aldrige was the winning pitcher for the Anchormen, pitching two innings in relief and allowing no hits, no runs and no walks.
Senior Nathan Furino was credited with the loss for the Warriors. He pitched ⅔ of an inning, giving up three hits and two earned runs.
In the second game on Saturday, sophomore Dan Driscoll struck out nine and walked only one but was lifted while the Anchormen were scoring three runs in the sixth inning that pushed them into a 6-2 lead.
The Warriors got one run back in the top of the seventh inning and pushed across two more runs in the ninth on four singles after there were two out, chasing starter Terry Murray in the process.
Rhode Island College’s closer and Little East Conference saves leader Colin Gauthier was able to nail down the save for the Anchormen to sweep the doubleheader.
Murray was credited with the win, pitching 8 ⅔ innings, giving up four earned runs on 11 hits while striking out six.
Driscoll earned the loss for the Warriors, tossing 5 ⅔ innings and allowing six earned runs while striking out nine.
The loss in the first game on Saturday broke the Warriors streak of six consecutive victories.
Rhode Island has now won 10 of its last 11 games. The sweep was Rhode Island’s first over Eastern (25-7, 9-3 in Little East Conference play) since 2015, when the Anchormen posted 10-2 and 16-7 wins at home.
Rhode Island, ranked second in the Little East Conference preseason poll, is now one game ahead of Eastern in the Little East Conference standings, having played two less games.
Next, Eastern plays Western Connecticut State University at home on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Rhode Island’s next game is also on Tuesday, as the Anchormen travel to North Dartmouth, Massachusetts to take on the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth at 3:30 p.m.
Eastern’s Head Coach Mike Odenwaelder said that he expects his team to bounce back from their losses over the weekend.
“We talk about having a reset and moving forward,” he said on Monday. “I would expect that our guys are going to come out hungry tomorrow. They’re going to come out energetic and ready to go and ready to get back on track.”