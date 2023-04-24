Dan Driscoll

Eastern sophomore Dan Driscoll delivers a pitch against Castleton University on April 2. The lefty earned the loss in the Warriors’ second game against Rhode Island College on Saturday.

 Bob Molta

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the first time since April 13, 2019, the No. 8 nationally-ranked defending national champion Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team was swept in a doubleheader on Saturday.

In the first game, Rhode Island College (22-11, 9-1 in Little East Conference play) scored three runs in its final two at bats, winning with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning on sophomore first baseman Daniel Trzepacz’s single that drove in junior center fielder Cameron Santerre, who had doubled with two out. Freshman Daniel Cascio had hit a pinch hit solo home run to lead off the inning, tying the game.