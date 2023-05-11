MANSFIELD — Committing errors on defense has been a problem for the E.O. Smith High School varsity baseball team the entire season.
This was evident again in the Panthers’ home game against Enfield High School Wednesday. E.O. Smith made nine errors in the field en route to losing the game 17-8.
But while the final score may appear lopsided, the Panthers remained competitive through much of the game.
After allowing two runs to Enfield in the top of the first inning, the Panthers came right back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning and added one more in the bottom of the second.
Enfield answered with one run in the top of the third and two in the top of the fourth before E.O. brought home four runs in the bottom of the fourth to give them an 8-5 lead.
And then the game turned completely on its head.
A top of the fifth inning filled with hits including Canon Marshall’s two-run home run led to eight runs scoring for Enfield.
The Eagles plated four more in the top of the sixth to make it a 17-8 game. Ryan Senn and Marshall pitched the final three innings for Enfield and were able to cool the E.O. Smith bats, allowing no runs.
Senn picked up the win in relief for the Eagles, pitching two innings, allowing no runs, one hit and walking two.
E.O. Smith pitcher Luke Jones was credited with the loss in Wednesday’s game. He pitched one inning in relief of starter Aidan Gilbert and allowed five runs, all of which were earned, on four hits while walking one and striking out none.
Several Panthers had productive days at the plate including senior shortstop Joey Winakor who is committed to play at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts next year. Winakor went 4-4 on the day with three runs batted in.
E.O. Smith’s designated hitter Jackson Piro walked three times and left fielder Colin Willour went 2-5 with a run batted in.
Mike Susi, head coach of the E.O. Smith varsity baseball team, said that the offense has remained productive throughout the season, however the team needs to improve on defense.
“We make mistakes and compound things. We’ll make one mistake and then we’ll throw the ball away because we’re trying to make something out of nothing,” Susi said. “We have struggled with this from day one. We’ve had different lineups. We’ve had different guys in different positions. Physically, it’s just one of those things. We work on defense as much as possible during practice but when it comes down to game time, when the lights turn on, you gotta be able to play.”
Susi said that the Panthers’ pitching staff has been up and down all season. Gilbert has established himself as the team’s number one pitcher even though he struggled in Wednesday’s contest against Enfield, allowing eight runs, of which three were earned, on eight hits while striking out six.
“Aidan just had a bad day today,” Susi said after Wednesday’s game. “If you would’ve told me in the beginning of the game we were going to score eight runs and Aidan was pitching I would have thought we were going to win easily.”
Following Wednesday’s loss to Enfield, E.O. Smith drops to 7-8 on the season, one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament. E.O. Smith was scheduled to play South Windsor High School on Thursday before taking on New Britain High School on the road Monday. The first pitch in the game against New Britain is slated for 3:45 p.m.
Enfield improved to 9-5 after Wednesday’s game. Next, the Eagles will play East Hartford High School at home Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.