Luke Jones holds on a runner at first base

E.O. Smith first baseman Luke Jones holds on Enfield’s Brayden Alaimo during Wednesday’s game. Jones would go on to be the losing pitcher in the game, entering in relief of starter Aidan Gilbert. 

 Connor Linskey

MANSFIELD — Committing errors on defense has been a problem for the E.O. Smith High School varsity baseball team the entire season.

This was evident again in the Panthers’ home game against Enfield High School Wednesday. E.O. Smith made nine errors in the field en route to losing the game 17-8.