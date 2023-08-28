Jim Mora with players

Connecticut head coach Jim Mora signals to players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

STORRS — When the Huskies take the field for their season opener Thursday, they will have a new starting quarterback under center.

UConn Head Football Coach Jim Mora announced Wednesday that senior Joe Fagnano will be the starting quarterback for the Huskies when they open the season Thursday against North Carolina State at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.