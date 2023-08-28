STORRS — When the Huskies take the field for their season opener Thursday, they will have a new starting quarterback under center.
UConn Head Football Coach Jim Mora announced Wednesday that senior Joe Fagnano will be the starting quarterback for the Huskies when they open the season Thursday against North Carolina State at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
“It was a hard fought competition throughout camp between everyone in the quarterback room,” Mora said. “Every one of those guys came in every single day and put in a tremendous amount of hard work and effort into winning the job. Their commitment to this program was evident all camp. Joe stood out during the final weeks of camp and we feel like he puts us in the best position to be successful heading into the season.”
Fagnano transferred to UConn from the University of Maine last spring and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Fagnano played three seasons for the Black Bears, playing under UConn’s Offensive Coordinator Nick Charlton, who was Maine’s head coach.
In 2022, he posted career-high passing totals, completing 208 passes for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns against just six interceptions.
Fagnano also had career-best rushing numbers last fall, running for 296 yards on 93 carries for three touchdowns.
In the fall of 2021, he had 794 yards passing and six touchdowns in four games played.
During the spring 2021 COVID-19 season, Fagnano earned all-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team honors after finishing the short season with 795 yards, eight passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.
Fagnano won Maine’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2019 after passing for 1,835 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games as a freshman.
Fagnano will play his first game for UConn Thursday, as the Huskies play North Carolina State at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.