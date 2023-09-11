WINDHAM — Frustration brewed among players, parents, coaches and Whippets fans as the football team’s inaugural game of the season was postponed for the second time in a row due to inclement weather.
On Friday, the original date for the debut of newly-renovated Ferrigno Field, dark clouds loomed over Windham/Willimantic the entire day. There was an initial delay due to lightning flashes, pushing the opening kickoff to around 8:15 p.m., a little over an hour after the previous start time.
After waiting patiently for the lightning to pass, New Fairfield kicked off to begin what would’ve been the debut game of the 2023 season.
The Whippets jumped out to a 7-6 with 7:26 minutes left in the first half. The Whippet defense came out firing, forcing and recovering a fumble within the first few plays. Other notable plays on defense included a sack by Nicolas Blanco and a drive-ending deflection by Captain Jaycee Diaz. All-State OL/LB and Captain Malachi Fowler was seen all over the field on defense as well, joining in on several group tackles as well as a few of his own.
The Rebels were able to move the ball at times, mainly from the efforts of their senior quarterback Christopher Humphries, who completed multiple short passes and made big plays on the ground.
Windham was clearly not trying to pass the ball, which was understandable considering their quarterback, Tahj Jones, was playing his first career snaps under center. The Whippets’ relentless ground attack had decent success, but couldn’t convert on long 2nd and 3rd downs. The halfback duo of Captain Asael Garcia Rodriguez and Captain Julian Cruz showed flashes of promise, but ultimately, only was effective for short yardage.
The senior quarterback showed major upside in the run game but didn’t really get a chance to pass the ball. He opened the second quarter with a 40+ yard touchdown using his legs, what would have been the first score on the new field. Jones would often roll out and pick up good yardage along the sideline, the Rebel defense had trouble containing the outside all game. Although he didn’t have many chances to shine, Jones showed flashes of a physical, dual-threat quarterback, but we’ll see what the future holds.
With 7:26 left in the first half, lightning flashed once again, halting the game. All parties had to leave the premises to wait once again. Every 10-15 minutes, lightning would strike, delaying the game an extra 30 minutes per strike.
They may have been frustrated by the unfortunate situation, but Whippets fans did not waver, the majority of audience members remained on campus until the very end. A man in a Windham shirt kept the audience entertained by hosting a pee-wee pickup football game on the field, keeping all the children engaged during the long halt. Even though the situation was grim, it was still enjoyable to eat a concession stand burger and watch the Windham youth enjoy the Friday night lights.
After about an hour and a half of waiting around, about 10 p.m., Windham fans began to lose patience. Everyone began discussing their opinions on the CIAC rules and the outcome of the game, many were wondering why they hadn’t called it off hours ago. Any hope to resume play was lost at that point. Eventually, the referees summoned the head coaches and the athletic director to make a decision.
Ultimately, the result was to reschedule the game to Sunday. Fans, players and coaches left angry and mentally exhausted. Coach Randall Prose was among those eager to resume the game, but he understood the rules and kept his composure despite the circumstances.
“We were disappointed, we wanted to play football tonight,” Prose said, “but the weather is the weather and you got to keep the kids safe; those are the rules.”
On Sunday, bad luck struck once again. After just one play, the game was postponed once again for severe weather. No information has been released since, so the new date for the game against New Fairfield has been listed as TBA.
The Whippets now look to their matchup against the Griswold/Wheeler Wolverines, who are 1-0 since defeating East Catholic this past Friday. The Windham fan base sits patiently awaiting their Whippets to start their season.