Windham High football vs. New Fairfield

A scene from the Windham High School varsity football team's game Friday night, which was ultimately postponed to Sunday.

 Zak Cunningham

WINDHAM — Frustration brewed among players, parents, coaches and Whippets fans as the football team’s inaugural game of the season was postponed for the second time in a row due to inclement weather. 

On Friday, the original date for the debut of newly-renovated Ferrigno Field, dark clouds loomed over Windham/Willimantic the entire day. There was an initial delay due to lightning flashes, pushing the opening kickoff to around 8:15 p.m., a little over an hour after the previous start time. 