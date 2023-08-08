COVENTRY — More than 300 people packed the Coventry High School gym Saturday to watch the “Scrub Scraps: Revival” boxing event.
The event featured 15 fights with 30 participants, many of whom were making their debut matches. Each fighter participated in one boxing match during the event.
Scrub Scraps Founder and President Jared Jones decided to hold an event featuring beginner boxers, as it had never been done before. Most boxing matches feature experienced fighters in order to draw a good crowd.
“There’s never really been a show like this to promote beginner fighters,” Jones said prior to Saturday’s event.
Some intriguing storylines came about as a result of the event.
In preparation for his debut boxing match, Wyatt Wendry dropped 30 pounds in three months.
“You want to be the best version of yourself when those few hundred people file in and you are the show just in there with another person your size,” Jones said.
Several participants in Saturday’s event had learning differences and were given the rare opportunity to participate in a boxing match, giving them a sense of accomplishment and inclusion.
“That was kind of my premise of the day. When you create that stage for people, it’s like a dream,” Jones said.
Many of those who attended Saturday’s event were engaged throughout, as they had never seen anything like it before.
“I think most of the people there, even the boxing community, understood that they were seeing some things they had never seen before,...” Jones said. “All of the USA Boxing officials said it was a really great show.”
Jones thanked Coventry High School for their support in making sure the event went smoothly.
During the event Saturday, E.O. Smith High School Class of 2023 graduate Ellie Morris sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which got the whole crowd fired up.
“There were tears,” Jones said regarding Morris’ performance. “She just smashed it out of the park.”
Jones hopes to hold another boxing event like Saturday’s later this year.
Scrub Scraps, who operates a gym on Main Street in Coventry, is currently the world’s only treatment-based alternative boxing program. It is also the only active and sanctioned beginner’s boxing league in the U.S.
For more information on Scrub Scraps, visit their website: scrubscraps.org.