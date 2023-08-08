Miguel Santiago and Wyatt Wendry

Miguel Santiago (left) and Wyatt Wendry (right), who boxed each other in Saturday’s event, pose with Scrub Scraps Founder and President Jared Jones (middle) inside the Coventry High School gym.

 Photo courtesy of Scrub Scraps

COVENTRY — More than 300 people packed the Coventry High School gym Saturday to watch the “Scrub Scraps: Revival” boxing event.

The event featured 15 fights with 30 participants, many of whom were making their debut matches. Each fighter participated in one boxing match during the event.