WILLIMANTIC — Approximately 30 athletes played a flag football game at Recreation Park in Willimantic Saturday, showing off their skills on the gridiron while raising money for a good cause.
The event was organized by Pedro Flores, owner of Honey Badger Sports LLC, a company that runs youth sports clinics. The game raised about $750 from player contributions.
Flores said proceeds from the event will benefit a number of area sports programs.
“I want to spread it around,” Flores said. “There’s the Frog City Basketball League and then there’s the after school program in the Windham Heights [Apartment Complex] that I want to donate sports equipment to.”
The game itself was competitive and featured several accomplished area athletes. The matchup pitted the blue team against the white team in a nine vs. nine format, with the blue team prevailing 25-19.
Flores said the event was well-received by those who participated.
“Everyone messaged me after saying they want me to do a flag football league,” he said. “I’m thinking about doing a tournament style.”
Flores said he plans for the league to have a fundraising component as well.
“I always want to do something to benefit that town [Windham] or benefit Willimantic,” he said.
Flag football differs from conventional American football in that the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier to end a down.
The sport retains many of the same objectives as traditional American football, with offensive players working toward first downs and ultimately touchdowns.
Scoring is the same as regulation football, with a touchdown equaling six points, a safety equating to two points and an extra point and two-point conversion equaling one and two points, respectively.
The sport has a strong amateur following and is played in competitions worldwide, however it has its greatest following in the U.S. where it was invented.
Flag football is believed to have begun in the U.S. military during World War II. The game was started for military personnel to play without getting injured during wartime.
Fort Meade, Maryland is generally accepted as the birthplace of flag football. Local leagues were formed as military personnel returned home in the 1950s and 1960s.
Today, flag football is played throughout the U.S. at the middle school, high school and college level. In addition, many communities have developed their own adult flag football teams.