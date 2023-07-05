WILLIMANTIC — Honey Badger Sports LLC will host a charity flag football game on Saturday, July 22, with proceeds benefiting sports programs in the Willimantic area.
This is the first year this charity event will be held. The event will take place at Recreation Park, 50 Main Street in Willimantic, with the event beginning at 1:00 p.m.
The game will follow a nine vs. nine format, with each player contributing $20. Donations will only be accepted in cash at the event.
“It’s set to be a delightful occasion that promotes community support and encourages participation in sports,” Pedro Flores, owner of Honey Badger Sports, said regarding the event.
Flores said that this year’s event will be one big game, however in future years he plans to organize a tournament.
Flag football differs from conventional American football in that the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier to end a down.
The sport retains many of the same objectives as traditional American football, with offensive players working toward first downs and ultimately touchdowns.
Scoring is the same as regulation football, with a touchdown equalling six points, a safety equating to two points and an extra point and two-point conversion equalling one and two points, respectively.
The sport has a strong amateur following and is played in competitions worldwide, however it has its greatest following in the United States where it was invented.
Flag football is believed to have begun in the U.S. military during World War II. The game was started for military personnel to play without getting injured during wartime.
Fort Meade, Maryland is generally accepted as the birthplace of flag football. Local leagues were formed as military personnel returned home in the 1950s and 1960s.
Today, flag football is played throughout the United States at the middle school, high school and college level.
Many communities have developed their own adult flag football teams.